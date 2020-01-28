Coi Leray is a Gen-Z superstar. Her 1.2 million followers on Instagram as well as a record deal with Republic has set the 22-year-old up for a very successful 2020.

Just this weekend, Leroy got a chance to attend her first Grammy Awards where she collaborated with stylist Todd White to bring her to look to life. White has had the pleasure of curating Megan Thee Stallion’s style in the beginning of her career and has a love for a certain 00’s aesthetic.

“My aesthetic is one of a kind. It’s a mix of high and low styling with uniqueness . I make the labels and dollars align.” White exclaimed. “Although I never want to limit myself to one style, The early 2000s have a huge influence over my current aesthetic,” he told ESSENCE.

Despite her age, Leray is not ashamed to pay homeage to archival fashion. When scrolling down her social media feed you will be delighted to see the rapper’s love for streetwear and vintage finds.

And her Grammy look proved just that. Key pieces in her look for the awards show consisted of a Judith Leiber clutch, (Beyoncé and Billy Porter weren’t the only others to sport Leiber this weekend) and a Vivienne Westwood bustier and pearl necklace.

Check out what it’s like to get ready with Leray below.

01 Getting Ready With Coi Leray For The Grammys "I wanted to play with Coi’s personal style which I feel is very edgy and fun, but still sexy in her own way. Vivienne Westwood is perfect for the girls with an edge but still very sexy. Coi’s a badass and I didn’t want to take away from that, but I wanted to add some sexiness to it." - TW Photo: Chriz Ortiz/ @elchrizortiz 02 Getting Ready With Coi Leray For The Grammys "We had 3-5 solid options all vintage and custom. Pieces ranging from Vivienne Westwood, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Christian Lacroix. I love the uniqueness, history, and exclusivity of vintage. I feel like a rare piece is so much more of a statement." -TW Photo: Chriz Ortiz/ @elchrizortiz 03 Getting Ready With Coi Leray For The Grammys "Being this is my first Grammy look, I wanted to do something that I felt like people would want to reference 20 years from now." -TW Photo: Chriz Ortiz/ @elchrizortiz 04 Getting Ready With Coi Leray For The Grammys "I love that Coi isn’t afraid to play around with her style. I also appreciate the fact that we both share an interest in vintage/archived fashion." -TW Photo: Chriz Ortiz/ @elchrizortiz 05 Getting Ready With Coi Leray For The Grammys "We had 3-5 solid options and they were all vintage & custom. Pieces ranged from Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Christian Lacroix." -TW LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Coi Leray attends the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

