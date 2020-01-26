Best Fashion Moments From The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Finally, the biggest night in music is here. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and we are awaiting the carpet – which is arguably the best part of the show.
While we are well indulged into awards season, the Grammy’s red carpet is where we can catch our favorite celebrities going all out. The ceremony celebrates the best in music meaning a little bit of everyone in the industry makes an appearance. And when you invite a few of music’s biggest performers out, you’re going to get one of one fashion moments every step of the way.
As we update live, check out the best looks from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet below.
Share :
TOPICS: Fashion fashion gallery fashion news Grammys 2020 koffee
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: NAO attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nina Parker attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ty Dolla $ign attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nathalie Joachim attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nija Charles attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Koffee attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Labrinta attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ty Hunter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Theo Croker attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Steve Lacy attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Reese LaFlare attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Shaun Ross attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Yola arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
US singer JoJo arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Musical artist Jetsonmade arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
17
80582756_494408501261377_5532802905748797848_n