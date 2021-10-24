It’s Finna Be Like Hella Over, Okay?! Revisit Our 11 Favorite Insecure Episodes Before The Season 5 Premiere

For four seasons, Insecure has given us stories about characters that worked hard, loved hard, and reminded us Trayvon Martin was somebody’s child and the FBI Killed Fred Hampton on their sweatshirts before laying their edges in the mirror.
The adventures of Issa, Molly, Lawrence, Daniel, Tiffany, Kelli, and the rest of the squad reflected the best and worst of what it means to be young Black and striving. They climbed mountains and combed through the messy together and along the way they guzzled cognac, embraced their sexuality, sought therapy, admitted their fears, designed their own dinner party fonts, shared finsta accounts, suffered sexual mishaps, and finally found a way to ask for what they wanted.
Photograph by Merie W. Wallace/HBO
For thirty minutes on HBO Sunday nights, the playful insults, shady debates, and undying loyalty of Black romance and sisterhood were put on full display.
They woke up with missing tracks after a night of debauchery in the desert, reminded us to never send emails after recreational drug use, and kept it real about how things can change when your homegirl becomes a whole parent.
Insecure introduced us to new faces and celebrated a variety of Black art forms and acknowledged the way Black neighborhoods can be stripped of their identity.
The show took us to Inglewood, Malibu, Chicago, the Coachella valley, and the desperation lurking in Beyoncé’s DMs. It even anointed the entryway to The Dunes a cultural landmark that show-runner Prentice Penny compared to the Black Hollywood sign.
As we gear up to see how our faves’ stories come to a close in the show’s final season, see 11 of our favorite Insecure episodes below.
01
“Insecure as F*ck” – Season 1, Episode 1
The pilot was funny, relatable, and took a sharp jab at the liberal racism embedded in the non-profit industrial complex. What was not to love?
“Insecure as Fuck” Season 1 Episode 1, Photo Credit: John P. Fleenor/HBO
02
“Broken as F*ck” – Season 1, Episode 8
The is the episode where we learned about Kelli’s podcast and not only did the scene of Issa apologizing to Molly crack our hearts open, the hijinks on their messy girls trip were so legendary its location became a catchphrase. WE DID SAY…Malibuuuuu.
“Broken as Fuck” Season 1 Episode 8 Photo Credit: Anne Marie Fox/HBO
03
“Guilty as F*ck” – Season 1, Episode 6
It’s ironic but this episode about cheating shows some of the clearest depictions of Black love in the series. In a world of 28-acre birthday gifts and endless Birkin flexes, seeing a couple vocalize their intentions, ogle moderately priced engagement rings, and choose a couch with a layaway option felt super attainable.
“Guilty as Fuck” Season 1 Episode 6 Photo Credit: Anne Marie Fox/HBO
04
“Hella Shook” – Season 2, Episode 5
Radical honesty is useful whether its coming from your sex buddy or your drunk auntie and this episode has both on deck. Also, it gives us shirtless Dro. We’re always here for shirtless Dro.
“Hella Shook” Season 2 Episode 5 Photo Credit: Justina Mintz/HBO
05
“Hella Perspective” – Season 2, Episode 8
This pivotal episode broke format by following several of the main characters over the course of 30 days that would change each of their lives forever. It also reminded us that you should probably stick to staycations when you’re sleeping on couches.
“Hella Perspective” Season 2 Episode Photo Credit: Justina Mintz/HBO
06
“Familiar Like” – Season 3, Episode 2
We love an adventure episode and this one reminded us of all the reasons clubbing fell out of fashion. It also took a realistic approach to housing challenges.
“Familiar Like” Season 3 Episode 2 Photo Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO
07
“High Like” – Season 3, Episode 5
This “Beyoncé-or-bust” mission combined our love of King Bey and protective styles with world-class sex and top-tier physical comedy. It also introduced us to Andrew, gave us a Bad Girls Club tribute, and let us get a glimpse of our boo Thug Yoda with his bool self.
“High Like” Season 3 Episode 5 Photo Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO
08
“Ghost Like” – Season 3, Episode 8
This might be the episode that introduced us to Conolda but we still love it so don’t try us.
It showed the value in getting out of your comfort zone. Platonic love is super underrated and Molly holding Issa down on her special day is one of the best examples of what it can add to your life. Before you send that bored “wyd” text, remember: what an f-boi won’t do your bestie will.
“Ghost Like Season 3 Episode 8 Photo Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO
09
“Lowkey Thankful” – Season 4, Episode 3
This episode was all about setting boundaries and we were so here for it. Life’s too short to be letting mixed signals and mood killers steal our joy.
We rejoiced when Issa’s brother reminded us we literally don’t have to do things that we don’t want to, and we were happy to see our girl Wendy Raquel Robinson (sketchy boyfriend, twins and all).
Photograph by Merie W. Wallace/HBO
10
“Lowkey Movin’ On” – Season 4, Episode 10
Even when it’s painful, sometimes you just have to let a situation come to blows. And after a tidal wave of passive-aggression, it was nice to finally seee Issa and Molly’s drama wash over them in full force.
The cameos were winners too. We love us some Aminé and some Alex Isley.
Photograph by Merie W. Wallace/HBO
11
“Lowkey Happy” – Season 4, Episode 8
The set design, the color palette, the conversations, and the comedy all had us glued to the screen. Finally in the same place at the same time, Issa and Lawrence had a chance to be completely transparent about their relationship and bring out the best in each other again. But we didn’t appreciate how they clowned TSA Bae (he ain’t do nothing to nobody).