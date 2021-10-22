The Cast of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Looked Hella Good at the Final Season Premiere Event
By Rivea Ruff ·

Just before the final curtain rises on everyone’s favorite comedy-drama, co-creator and star Issa Rae, co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny, and more cast members and supporters of HBO’s Insecure gathered at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the show’s fifth and final season.

Are Issa and Molly finally back on track? Will Condola’s baby mama drama torpedo Issa and Lawrence’s plans for reconciliation? Will Issa’s community music festival bounce back from last year’s little debacle? Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out.

With the first episode hitting our screens and streams on Sunday, October 24, take a look at how the show’s stars stepped out to celebrate Issa Dee & crew’s last hurrah in Los Angeles.

01
Yvonne Orji, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, and Jay Ellis
02
Issa Rae
03
Issa Rae
04
Yvonne Orji & Issa Rae
05
Yvonne Orji & Issa Rae
06
Yvonne Orji
07
Yvonne Orji
08
Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis
09
Jay Ellis
10
Jay Ellis
11
Christina Elmore
12
Christina Elmore
13
Jean Elie
14
Jean Elie
15
Prentice Penny
16
Terrence Terrell
17
Keke Palmer & Richard Nevels
18
Jidenna Mobisson
19
Quinta Brunson
20
Shiona Turini
21
Dominique Perry
22
Sarunas J. Jackson
23
Leonard Robinson
24
Tristen J. Winger
25
Wade Allain-Marcus
26
Sujata Day
27
Amanda Scott
28
Courtney Taylor
29
Laci Mosley
30
Wade Allain-Marcus, Jean Elie, Leonard Robinson, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Christina Elmore, Jay Ellis, Prentice Penny, and Courtney Taylor