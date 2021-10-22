The Cast of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Looked Hella Good at the Final Season Premiere Event

Just before the final curtain rises on everyone’s favorite comedy-drama, co-creator and star Issa Rae, co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny, and more cast members and supporters of HBO’s Insecure gathered at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the show’s fifth and final season.

Are Issa and Molly finally back on track? Will Condola’s baby mama drama torpedo Issa and Lawrence’s plans for reconciliation? Will Issa’s community music festival bounce back from last year’s little debacle? Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out.

With the first episode hitting our screens and streams on Sunday, October 24, take a look at how the show’s stars stepped out to celebrate Issa Dee & crew’s last hurrah in Los Angeles.