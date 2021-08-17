Meet The Black Women Behind Your Favorite TV Shows

After decades of having their stories told through the eyes of creatives who had never walked in their shoes, Black women are stepping up and taking the reins in the television industry.

Legends like Yvette Lee Bowser and the late Eunetta Boone have paved the way for a new generation of storytellers to share their talents with us, and newly-minted moguls-to-be like Issa Rae and Ava DuVernary are surrounding themselves with story editors, line producers, first unit directors, and other professionals who make their visions sing.

As we continue to experience the second coming of the golden age of television, streaming allows us to meet even more of these important voices. Many writers and producers who have fought their way through the writers rooms of “mainstream” productions before having the opportunities to tell their own stories are presenting new worlds and revamping old ones.

Meet 13 Black women behind your favorite TV shows below.