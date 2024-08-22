Megan Thee Stallion To Host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo Credit: Mahaneela

In an exciting announcement, GRAMMY-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. This marks a significant milestone in Megan’s career, as she becomes only the second person to ascend from performer to host of the main event.

This year has been a record-shattering year for Megan, highlighted by the release of her new album, MEGAN, and her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The album, which includes high-profile collaborations with Victoria Monet, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh, and Yuki Chiba, has solidified the Houston native’s status as a force in the music industry. Her latest single, “MAMUSHI,” has racked up over 150 million streams and topping Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan.

Megan’s momentum this year includes earning her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “HISS,” a groundbreaking achievement as the first solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. At the 2024 VMAs, Megan is up for five nominations, including “Best Collaboration” with tourmate GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop,” a category she previously won in 2020 for her hit “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé.

Though this will be her first time hosting an awards show, Megan is no stranger to hosting duties. She previously hosted Saturday Night Live and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showcasing her versatility beyond music.

The VMAs, executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, promise an unforgettable evening with Tina Snow leading the charge. Recently, Megan made headlines with her passionate performance at a rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where she expressed her enthusiasm for making history with the first Black female president. Megan’s hosting debut at the VMAs is set to be another historic moment in her already illustrious career.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, September 11, at 8pm EST from the UBS Arena in New York. Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories by visiting here through Friday, August 30.