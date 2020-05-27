The hot girls and the Beyhive have sent the “Savage Remix” to the top of the charts. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé finally have the number one record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the ladies are celebrating in their own way.

The track from the Houston natives previously ascended to the No. 2 two slot earlier this month before slipping a few notches down to No. 5.

This marks Megan’s first No. 1 of her rap career. And it’s also a significant achievement for Beyoncé as it ushers her into a rare category of artists who have had hits in four separate decades.

Beyoncé sent Megan flowers to congratulate her on their #1 with Savage Remix 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Q1bWwFm9LC — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) May 26, 2020

And since she’s the queen, it was only fitting that Beyoncé gifted Megan a sweet gift to celebrate her achievement—a bouquet of pink and white flowers with a sentimental note. It read, “Congrats on your number one queen. Love, B.”

Megan also celebrated the win by sharing her excitement with her hotties on Instagram.

“HOTTIES WE ARE NUMBER 1 ON THE HOT 100 FOR THEE FIRST TIME EVERRRR, WE F***ING DID IT, thank you GOD.”

“This is our first but it damn sure won’t be our last! I love y’all so much. HOUSTON WE GOT ONE #SAVAGE,” she wrote in a caption.

Congats Megan and Bey!