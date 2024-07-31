Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Atlanta Rally For Kamala Harris

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage in Atlanta on Tuesday, lending her talents to the first official rally in Vice President Kamala Harris‘ 2024 campaign for the Presidency.

Arriving to Georgia State University’s Convocation Center in a cropped royal blue pantsuit, mimicking Madam VP’s signature campaign style, the rap superstar opened her appearance with an edited performance of her hit “Girls in the Hood,” before being flanked by dancers launching into her latest viral hit, “Mamushi.”

“Now, I know the ladies in the crowd love their bodies, and if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for,” Megan declared between songs before launching into a performance of her Platinum single “Body.”

Referring to Madam VP as “our future President,” Megan went on to perform her hit “Savage (Remix)” before exiting the stage and making way for a statement from Atlanta rap star, Quavo.

Highlighting her work against gun violence, Quavo lauded Madame VP Harris for being in the field on the issue, dealing with it head-on and passing some of the most significant gun safety laws to date.

“One thing I love about working with Vice President Harris is, she always stands on business,” he said to a swell of applause from the crowd.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Vice President Kamala Harris and Quavo attend Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tyler Green introduced The VP, noting her work on climate issues, HBCU funding, and other major she entered the arena to Beyoncé’s “Freedom”

“I know the type, and I have been dealing with people like [Donald Trump] my entire career,” Harris said to response chants of “lock him up!” from the crowd. After listing some of the crimes she dealt with as a prosecutor, District Attorney, and Attorney General, she drew parallels to Trump’s record of fraud and sexual violence.

“So in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” she declared.

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 30, 2024. Harris travels to Atlanta, Georgia, for a campaign event. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris also pointed out Trump recently backing out of their previously agreed-upon September 10th debate. She noted that though he refused to debate her, both he and his running mate J.D. Vance had “a lot to say” about her.

“As the saying goes, if you have something to say, say it to my face,” the Vice President said to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Take a look at the rally in full below: