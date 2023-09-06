“Next Year, I’m Going To Enroll Myself Into University Of Georgia,” Announces Quavo

Thirty-two-year-old Quavious Keyate Marshall, more popularly known by his stage name Quavo, is making moves outside of the studio. “Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into University of Georgia [(UGA)],” said Quavo, “I’m going to be a student on campus.”

Quavo’s decision comes three years after hitting the books hard during quarantine and earning “his high school diploma from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia” and becoming a Class of 2020 graduate.

The Grammy nominated rapper made his college announcement in conjunction with a new Lids hat collab, which pays homage to the UGA Bulldogs and features their “back-to-back Playoff champion…logos.”

Although he hasn’t yet revealed what he plans to study or major in, Quavo is excited about being on campus. He even has suggestions for raising morale on campus, and wants “the Bulldogs [to] turn up to his album single, ‘Who Wit Me’ before games.”

“I’m from Athens, you know what I’m saying? I love UGA to the fullest…We coming hard this year and we going three-peat,” said Quavo during a Vibe interview.

And this isn’t just a passing fad for Quavo either—he has a longstanding commitment to giving back and serving his community. From the Rocket Foundation, which was “established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence” after the death of Kirsnick Khari Ball, who went by the stage name of “Takeoff”, to Quavo Cares and Huncho Sports, Quavo is striving to facilitate environments which “encourage higher-education and extracurricular activities.”

“With the Rocket Foundation, Quavo Cares – I most definitely want to help kids out,” continued Quavo, adding, “Right now I got Huncho Sports, Team Huncho and Huncho Elite. I got kids playing football and basketball, so hopefully we get these guys in schools and get them some scholarships, and hopefully they’ll be playing for one of these teams out here.”

When Quavo heads off to college, he’ll be joining the ranks of J.R. Smith, who recently enrolled at the HBCU North Carolina A&T. With fellow celebrities like Fantasia and Megan Thee Stallion also recently earning their college degrees, they are proving “that it is never too late to hit the books – even if you’re a star.”