Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour Across US And Europe

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion is officially taking her Hottie Party on the road! The three-time Grammy winner just formally announced her first-ever solo Global tour, aptly named the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

The Head Hottie in Charge will hit 31 cities across the United States and Europe between mid-May and late July, closing out her tour with an appearance at DC’s Broccoli City Festival and with several special guest appearances from fellow rap star GloRilla.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Megan Thee Stallion attends the “Mean Girls” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kicking off May 14, the tour will feature special VIP Packages for the most hardcore hotties, which include premium seating, VIP bar access and cocktail service, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive merch items, early entry & more. Fans in cities like

This announcement comes on the heels of Megan’s first-ever solo number one single, “HISS,” which broke ground as the first-ever solo female rap song to debut at the top of the Billboard Global 200 – making history with the biggest first week for a solo female rap song on record.

GloRilla, who joins Megan in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Houston recently had her own highly successful single debut. “Yeah Glo!” dropped as the rap starlet’s highest Billboard entry and first on the Hot 100 in late February and has been buzzing on the airwaves and social media ever since.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: GloRilla arrives at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

This tour is big news for the Houston native, who also recently broke barriers with an unprecedented agreement with Warner Music that enables her to maintain her independence as an artist while still accessing the global marketing and promotional services of a major music distributor.

“THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME!” Megan wrote to her fans on social media via an Instagram post. “Get ready hotties it’s about to be a time. Can’t wait to see y’all!”

Check out the confirmed dates below:

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla