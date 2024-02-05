Megan Thee Stallion Inks Historic Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group While Remaining An Independent Artist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Megan Thee Stallion attends the “Mean Girls” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s way more than a hot girl. She’s a boss.

The rapper and Warner Music Group (WMG) recently announced they’d entered an agreement that will allow her full rights as an independent musician while also having access to the music company’s global services, ranging from radio promotion to marketing worldwide.

L-R: Rayna Bass (Co-President, 300 Entertainment), Desiree Perez (CEO, Roc Nation), Megan Thee Stallion, Max Lousada (CEO, Recorded Music, WMG)

This means she will receive support with distribution and resources from WMG while releasing her music independently through her company Hot Girl Productions, all while still maintaining full ownership of her masters and publishing.



She will also be in full creative control of her music releases.



“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan said in a news release. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

The move comes at a time when artists are actively fighting to retain ownership of their masters. For instance, in 2021, Anita Baker took to social media to express her frustration with her label over creative control of her recordings.

“They no longer ‘Own’ My Name & Likeness,” she wrote on X. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me.”

🎁Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts🎈 They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me🎼 Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO🎈💓 pic.twitter.com/PXe9xzsJK0 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

In a response to the fan’s message, Baker wrote, “Hello Sweetheart Thank You 4 Sending Me, Your Love. But, let’s not Advertise *Spotify Streaming, which is, a Publicly Traded Company, with a 50 Million$ Valuation… but doesn’t pay Artists/Creators what their Worth.”

This feat from Megan and WMG marks a move in a positive direction for artists aiming to maintain autonomy and control over their creative output.

“Meg is not just a superstar,” WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada said in a news release. “She’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape. So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers. Following on her success with 300, we’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way.”

