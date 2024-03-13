Megan Thee Stallion Has Been Having A Time Touring Japan

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has been flourishing as of late. In addition to going number one on the charts with her latest single “Hiss,” dropping a new line of workout apparel for the Hotties through her Nike deal (the body has been bodying), she also has been living her best life in Tokyo, Japan.

The rapper presented the Anime of the Year to the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo on March 2. This was befitting considering Megan has been open about her love for anime. Of course, she stunned at the awards wearing a custom-made outfit that referenced one of her favorite anime characters, Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. It included a long fitted white dress showing off her snatched waist and she wore her hair in a super short black bob with bangs.

During the orange carpet for the awards show, the star told Crunchyroll that her favorite comfort anime is Yu Yu Hakusho and that action is her top anime genre.

“As soon as an anime comes on, I wanna see the city getting torn up like the city needs to be destroyed on the first go. I need to understand why you’re mad, what is the character development story, and what are we going through. Take me on a ride with you,” she said during the interview. Presenting the awards was likely a dream come true and would be for any anime fanatic.

The fun didn’t end at the award’s show. Megan decided to spend some time touring Japan and the content she shared on social media didn’t disappoint. She put her adventure hat on and tried a range of new experiences from eating moving food (and fish sperm, chile) to drinking liquor with a snake in it. Here are a few posts she shared with her followers during the trip.

Enjoying Ramen And Touring The City

Tasting Habushu Liquor — a Japanese Drink With a Snake In It

Trying Live Delicacies, Japanese BBQ And More

Out And About In The City

Cosplaying Jolyne Cujoh From JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Slaying As Satoru Gojo From Jujutsu Kaisen

Looks like Tokyo needs to be added to our travel bucket list ASAP. We’re glad to see the H-Town Hottie having the best time in Japan. We look forward to the video recap soon enough!