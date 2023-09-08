Nicki Minaj To Host The MTV VMAs For Second Year In A Row

Courtesy of MTV

Nicki Minaj is back to take over the MTV Video Music Awards, returning this year as the evening’s emcee, as well as hitting the stage to perform.

Last year, Minaj co-hosted the VMAs alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow as the VMAs tried a different approach to its traditional hosting duties. She performed at the 2022 ceremony as well, running through several of her biggest hits as she was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry of music and entertainment.

In addition to her solo hosting duties, Minaj will also premiere the new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” live. The rapper released the song earlier this month, serving as a precursor to her long-awaited new album, Pink Friday 2, due in early November.

According to Billboard, Minaj is also up for five VMAs this year, including Video of the Year for “Super Freaky Girl” and Artist of the Year. The native of Queens, New York, also earned nods for Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects, along with a Best R&B nomination for her song “Love in the Way,” featuring Yung Bleu.

Other nominees for this year’s VMAs include SZA, Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, and more. Lil Wayne is also set to perform his new single “Kat Food” at the ceremony.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Tuesday, September 12 at 8pm ET/PT.