Hottie Bootcamp: The Megan Thee Stallion Workout Plan

Hopefully, you’ve seen Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s newest tropical and sultry video for their breakout single, “Bongos.” If not, come back to this article after watching. The video is the ultimate mashup of colorful Y2K flowy fashion and killer dance moves, and of course, it shows just the right amount of skin from the respective artists.

Outside of the song being a banger, the rappers inspired us to return to the gym or do a “Cozy Cardio” workout at home to level up our fitness game – and we’re not mad at them. Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t been one to gatekeep her workout routines or fitness regimen. Outside of sharing her many Instagram Reels with glimpses of her “Hottie Bootcamps,” featuring squats, the Stairmaster, leg lifts, and clean eating, she also partnered with Nike to release a series of core and lower body workouts on the Nike Training Club app.

“I know I make it look so easy, but this didn’t happen overnight,” she said in a promotional video for Nike, highlighting five hours of training weekly, including dance rehearsals and performances around the United States at sold-out stadiums.

She continues, “Before I became Thee Stallion, I was a young girl in Houston just trying to find her way. Growing up, I remember people saying, ‘Girl, you tall. You need to be playing basketball. No, you should be playing volleyball. With those legs, you need to run track.’ I tried them all, but they just weren’t for me. I knew I had to find my passion and do what made me happy.”

The rapper also has been candid about her holistic wellness journey in her Nike Training club videos, stating, “This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible.”

Weight Lifting:

In this video, Megan Thee Stallion can be seen lifting weights and squatting, a perfect combination to work on your upper body strength and glutes. In addition to that, her trainer made her do a series of lunges while pulling him on a fitness sled.

Lastly, she finished her workout by running up a sizeable sandy dune…talk about endurance!

Core strength:

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her killer abs. Her trainer takes a different approach to achieve them, boxing for upper body strength, air-suspending crunches, and squats with an elastic band.

Cable Lateral Raises:

Her trainer also loves to assign her cable lateral raises to build up her shoulders and glutes. Additionally, he assigns several pull-ups, weight lifts, and several rounds of battle roping.

They also took planking to the next level by incorporating a vibrator platform and mini weights while she was doing planks on each leg.

Be sure to tune into Meg’s Instagram to learn other workout tips.