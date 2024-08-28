Kyanna Simone Loved Filming ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ So Much She Got ‘Separation Anxiety’ Afterward

Kyanna Simone. Photo: Savanna Ruedy

Kyanna Simone co-stars in this month’s The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a story about the power of chosen family.

The dramedy follows three women, Odette, Barbara Jean, and Clarice, as a series of misfortunes in their older years force them to reflect on the seeds sewn in their adolescence. The story takes place in two separate time periods, the mid-1960s and the late 90s, and was adapted from the novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.

“This is a feel-good movie, and it reminds you of films like Waiting to Exhale,” Simone tells ESSENCE. “I feel like it’s a good time for us to have that again.”

Kyanna Simone. Photo: Savanna Ruedy

The characters support and challenge each other through life. Jokingly compared to the iconic girl group by a beloved diner owner, they continue to operate as “The Supremes” from girlhood to adulthood.

“I’m very blessed to have my family members, but God it feels good to be able to meet someone where they’re at, whether it’s middle school, high school, college, anywhere in life and choose that person,” said Simone.

The characters’ bond will be familiar to many Black women. “There’s something to say about how strong friendship can be when you are able to pick those people,” said Simone.

“When it comes to Black women in friendship, I mean, those platonic relationships are super, super important,” continued Simone. “Your sisters are gonna be there for you throughout your entire life, your girls, your sisters, your Supremes. They’re gonna be there for you, through your romantic relationships, as they come and go.”

Younger versions of the women are played by Simone, Tati Gabrielle, and Abigail Achiri.

Their older counterparts are played by Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Simone portrays a younger version of Ellis-Taylor’s character Odette in the Hulu film from Tina Mabry.

Kyanna Simone. Photo: Savanna Ruedy

“My biggest goal was definitely to embody [Odette], and to speak her words and let her thoughts and her energy be known to the audience and be seen to the audience. And right after that, it was to really do Aunjanue justice. I mean, those are big shoes to fill,” said Simone. “I just wanted to make sure that I held up my side so that it was very seamless when we flashed forward to the 90s.”

Simone devoured the book to conjure Odette’s perceived fearlessness.

“I actually read it in two days,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that Odette felt real.”

She worked with the director to ground Odette’s teenage bluster. Her character’s takedowns are about defending herself and her fellow Black girls, not the cheesy comedy of the sassy Black girl trope. “Tina Mabry is a big part in this, but I had to really focus on the fact that Odette isn’t trying to show off,” said Simone. “I didn’t want it to seem like she was showboating or doing a performance. I wanted it to seem like someone that knew that she had to go to these limits to make sure that her new friend was protected.”

Simone researched everyday Black life in the period to prepare for the role as well. “A lot of the times where you think back to the 60s, your immediate thought process is, civil rights Martin Luther King, racial injustices. And what I believe the Supremes does so well is acknowledge that and also show these sweet pockets of childhood inspiration.”

Simone clicked with Gabrielle and Achiri during filming. The young actresses are at a similar stage in their lives like their characters.

Kyanna Simone. Photo: Savanna Ruedy

“We immediately hit it off; we actually ended up on the same flight together, Tavi and I,” she said. They linked with Achiri and reflected on their fortune to be able to tell an impactful Black story together. “It’s rare, and it’s very beautiful at the same time,” she said.

“We all went out,” she said. “We sat down and realized that all three of us, this was our first time really being able to work with other women that are in our same position.”

“The conversations were so specific,” she said. “We share such similar experiences that it almost felt like a family reunion with family that I hadn’t met yet.”

Simone developed a spark with her castmates that she longed for when the project wrapped.

“When we finished filming the separation anxiety was intense.”

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eatis now streaming on Hulu.