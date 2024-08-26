In Case You Missed It: Sanaa Lathan Wears Mônot, Uzo Aduba Wears Ferragamo, And More 

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, actress Sanaa Lathan wore a fiery red ensemble at the premiere of The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat in Los Angeles. Next up fellow actress Uzo Aduba made an appearance wearing a Ferragamo look in the same location.

Next, actor Wesley Snipes is the face of the latest Kith’s Fall 2024 campaign. This is a major win for the brand as Snipes is a cultural figure in film and comedy. Additionally, tennis star Coco Gauff’s American Eagle collection inspired by her relentlessness and power is finally here. Lastly, French fashion house Chanel has bought a stake in a major watchmaking company.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend, below

Sanaa Lathan Wears Monot

Actress Sanaa Lathan’s new movie The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat premiered in Los Angeles over the weekend. Since the carpet wasn’t red, Lathan made the bold choice to wear it instead. The subtle cut out dress, designed by Mônot, was a success. The fit alone was chic, yet the added boldness of the dress’s detailing was excellent. The cutout underneath her bust was parallel to the short sleeves of the gown. Meanwhile, the mock neckline added a modest element juxtaposed to the cutout location. To let her dress have the moment, she wore dangling diamond earrings.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Sanaa Lathan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba Wears Ferragamo

Actress Uzo Aduba also attended The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat premiere. There she donned a pastel green and black collared gown by Ferragamo. Modeled originally on Paloma Elsesser the look was sheer perfection on Aduba. It was styled on Aduba a bit differently: the black leather collar sat lower on her neckline in comparison to the high turtleneck-like structure spotted on the runway. This added a sensual element to her look as her bra top peeked out just a bit. She kept jewelry simple with just a single gold bracelet on one hand and a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her look.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Uzo Aduba attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Wesley Snipes Is The Latest Face Of Kith

Kith’s latest Fall 2024 collection stars none other than the Blade actor, Wesley Snipes. The styling in the campaign was spot-on and nearly effortless. The pieces were compiled in a subdued manner with the actor wearing knit button downs paired with beige baseball hats, paisley-printed black baggy pants, a red and blue paisley jacket, a bold floral embroidered bomber jacket, and a suede and lace patchwork button-down.

The latest Kith collection is currently available at Kith shops, on Kith.com, EU.Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, and the Kith App.

Coco Gauff’s American Eagle Collection Is Here

Tennis star Coco Gauff made a speech during her win at the 2023 U.S. Open thanking her haters after a vigorous win. She thanked their taunting and disbelief in her as it only fueled her to go harder at the sport she loves. Carefree and young, Coco hadn’t thought of the speech as one that would be a bit historic. Nonetheless, the moment has come back full circle ahead of the 2024 Olympics with Gauff’s new American Eagle collection. The collection is filled with trendy and timeless denim pieces that reflect Gauff’s style. A particular stand-out piece is her oversized denim jacket with her 2023 speech bedazzled on the back. Mini skirts, cropped corset tops, vests, and straight-leg to high-waisted distressed jeans are all included in the new Coco Gauff x AE collection.

Shop the Coco Gauff X AE collection on ae.com.

Chanel Buys Stake In Watchmaker MB&F MAD Gallery

The French fashion house Chanel has purchased 25% of a stake in a Swiss watchmaking company titled MB&F MAD Gallery, standing for Maximilian Büsser and Friends. The label’s watches and fine jewelry president has spoken on the purchase saying it is a “long-term strategy to continue to preserve, develop, and invest in specialists know-how expertise.”

“It was our responsibility, in today’s very favorable context and with our management team in its prime, to take this major step to ensure our long-term future — a natural evolution for a company celebrating its 20th anniversary next year,” Büsser tells WWD.