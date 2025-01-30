Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ Unveiled With Intense New Trailer

Briarcliff Entertainment

Two years after its Sundance debut, Magazine Dreams has resurfaced with its first official trailer, marking a dramatic new chapter for the long-delayed film. Starring Jonathan Majors as a troubled, aspiring bodybuilder, the Elijah Bynum-directed drama is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

The newly released trailer offers an intense glimpse into the world of Killian Maddox, a man consumed by his obsession with becoming a bodybuilding star. Opening with his haunting voiceover—“You have to do something big and important, or no one will remember you when you’re dead”—the preview sets the tone for a film that explores themes of ambition, self-destruction, and isolation.

Initially acquired by Searchlight Pictures for a hefty sum after its critically acclaimed Sundance premiere in 2023, Magazine Dreams was poised to be an awards-season contender. Majors’ gripping performance earned widespread praise, with many seeing it as a career-defining role. However, the film’s fate changed drastically after the actor was convicted of assault and harassment following an altercation with his ex-partner. As a result, Searchlight shelved the project, leaving its future uncertain for nearly a year.

Now, under the distribution of Briarcliff Entertainment, the film is finally set for release. Majors, who trained for 18 months to embody the role, delivers a physically and emotionally intense effort alongside co-stars Taylour Paige, Haley Bennett, and veteran actor Harrison Page.

With its gripping trailer now unveiled, Magazine Dreams is once again in the spotlight, sparking discussions about both its raw storytelling and the controversy surrounding its lead actor.