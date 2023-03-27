Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York For Alleged Assault, Lawyer Says Actor Is “Entirely Innocent”

Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman.

The 33-year-old actor was taken into custody without incident, the authorities said. The victim, described only as a 30-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital after suffering what the police said were minor injuries to her head and neck. Charges against the Creed III star also included strangulation and harassment.

“He has done nothing wrong,” A representative for Majors said in a statement. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, video footage from the vehicle where the incident took place, along with witness testimony and alleged statements from the woman recanting her allegations are among the evidence Majors’ attorney noted are being collected.

In the aftermath of his arrest this past Saturday, the Yale University graduate received major backlash online, as well as having his Be All You Can Be ad campaign pulled. “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement on Sunday.

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” she continued.

The Emmy-nominated entertainer was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. He appeared briefly in court where a judge released him. The next court date is May 8.

Majors, who rose to prominence in 2019 with his role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, went on to star in films such as Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion; along with being featured opposite Jurnee Smollett in HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series Lovecraft Country. He is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, appearing in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror, and is set to reprise the role in subsequent movies within the franchise, most notably the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is slated for release on May 2, 2025.

A December 8 premiere date for the Majors’ new film Magazine Dreams was announced by Searchlight earlier this week, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Festival.