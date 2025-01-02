Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Colman Domingo To Present At 82nd Golden Globes

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The Golden Globes are back: red carpets rolled out, champagne bubbling, and Hollywood’s A-list descending for the first major awards show of the year. But this year’s 82nd Annual Golden Globes, airing live on January 5, 2025, isn’t just about dazzling gowns or tearful acceptance speeches. It’s about Black stars commanding the spotlight in a way that feels long overdue.

These presenters are bringing not only star power but a master class in presence and cultural impact. The always iconic Viola Davis will take the stage, once again reminding the world why she’s the epitome of Hollywood royalty. Kerry Washington, whose Olivia Pope energy still lingers like a perfectly poured glass of Bordeaux, will also make an appearance with her signature blend of poise and charm. And Colman Domingo? Who’s gravitas in Rustin and his ability to bring depth to every role, his inclusion feels like a no-brainer. Together, this trio could easily carry the night on their own.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Zoe Saldaña attends the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 17, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But the lineup doesn’t stop there. Anthony Mackie, aka Marvel’s Captain America, joins Anthony Ramos, the electrifying Hamilton alum and In the Heights breakout. Zoë Kravitz, the ultimate cool-girl, will surely turn heads with her effortless chic. And then there’s Morris Chestnut—a man whose mere presence is enough to send hearts aflutter, and a forever fixture in Black Hollywood.

For a show often critiqued for its diversity—or lack thereof—the Globes seem to be leaning into a shift this year. It’s not just representation for representation’s sake; it’s a celebration of talent these stars bring to the table. After a tumultuous period for Hollywood, seeing Black excellence take such a central role is a welcome sight.

Sure, the Globes are billed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” but this year is different. With Nikki Glaser breaking barriers as the first solo woman host and Black presenters exuding glamour, power, and presence, and we’re here for every moment of it.

Check out the full list of presenters below:

Andrew Garfield

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Ramos

Ariana DeBose

Aubrey Plaza

Auliʻi Cravalho

Awkwafina

Brandi Carlile

Catherine O’Hara

Colin Farrell

Colman Domingo

Demi Moore

Dwayne Johnson

Édgar Ramírez

Elton John

Gal Gadot

Glenn Close

Jeff Goldblum

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaley Cuoco

Kate Hudson

Kathy Bates

Ke Huy Quan

Kerry Washington

Margaret Qualley

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Keaton

Michelle Yeoh

Miles Teller

Mindy Kaling

Morris Chestnut

Nate Bargatze

Nicolas Cage

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob McElhenney

Salma Hayek Pinault

Sarah Paulson

Seth Rogen

Sharon Stone

Vin Diesel

Viola Davis

Zoë Kravitz

82nd Annual Golden Globes® airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).