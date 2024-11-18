Beyoncé To Headline Netflix’s First-Ever NFL Christmas Gameday Performance

Photo Credit: Julian Dakdouk for Parkwood Entertainment

This Christmas, fans will get to unwrap a holiday gift like no other: Beyoncé will take the stage during Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25. The superstar is set to perform during the halftime show of the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

Marking her hometown return, Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s performance will be her first live showcase of songs from COWBOY CARTER, her genre-defying, record-breaking album. Recently earning 11 Grammy nominations, the project now holds the distinction of being the most-nominated album by a female artist in history. Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the halftime show promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

The legendary musician announced the news via her social media accounts, accompanied by a straightforward caption that read, “HOUSTON, TEXAS – 12.25.24.” Beyoncé’s history with the NFL is storied and iconic. Her electrifying Super Bowl performances in 2013 and 2016 remain cultural touchstones, drawing millions of viewers and solidifying her status as a halftime legend.

Netflix’s Christmas Day programming will also feature a marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET, continuing the NFL’s festive tradition of holiday games. This collaboration between Netflix and the NFL signals the start of what is expected to be an annual event, with games already slated for 2025 and 2026.