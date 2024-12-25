Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ Finds Its Perfect Addition In Damon Wayans Jr.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s Shrinking has carved out a unique niche by blending humor with heart-wrenching emotional depth. And in its second season, the show took a fresh turn with the introduction of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick #2, a character whose warmth, humor, and sincerity perfectly complemented the ensemble cast. As the season finale approaches on Christmas Day, fans are reflecting on how Wayans Jr.’s portrayal has elevated the series.

Joining an established show is never easy, but Wayans Jr. stepped into his role with seamless charm. As the new love interest for Gaby—played by Jessica Williams—the 42-year-old brought a grounded yet playful energy that felt like a natural extension of the cast’s dynamic. In his debut episode, “Made You Look,” Derrick immediately stood out—not just as a love interest, but as a character with depth.

“Usually, I’m playing high-energy characters known for physical comedy and one-liners,” Wayans Jr. shares about the role. “But Derrick’s got layers. He’s funny, but he’s also this dude who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable.”

That vulnerability is central to his character’s connection with Gaby, a relationship built on authenticity and humor. “From day one, we just riffed off each other naturally,” Wayans Jr. says. “We jumped right into the break-up box scene, and after the first take, the whole team encouraged me to play around with the words on the page, and Jess was right there with me.”

Damon Wayans Jr. and Jessica Williams in “Shrinking.” Photo courtesy of Apple TV+.

Derrick’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Gaby, who is navigating heartbreak and self-discovery. The Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor described him as a steady presence for her. “Derrick’s not trying to be her therapist—she’s got plenty of those voices already. He’s just trying to be there for her and where she’s at right now.”

He also emphasized how Shrinking balances humor and heavy themes. “One minute you’re crying, next minute you’re laughing,” Wayans Jr. explains. “I didn’t want Derrick to just be the funny guy. When those heavier moments come, I wanted him to be present, to show that sometimes being there and being real is more important than cracking jokes.”

“He’s showing that it’s okay to be confident and still be working on yourself,” he continues. “You don’t have to be completely healed to be worthy of love or to help others,” he reflected. “Sometimes just showing up and being authentic is enough. And if you can make someone laugh along the way? Even better.”

As fans bid farewell to Season 2 of Shrinking, Derrick’s journey serves as a reminder of the power of authenticity, humor, and just showing up. With Wayans Jr.’s standout performance, it’s clear that Derrick #2 has left a lasting impression on the series—and on viewers.