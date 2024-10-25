Damon Wayans, Sr. And Damon Wayans, Jr. Bring Family Comedy To The Screen With ‘Poppa’s House’

Courtesy of JSquared

Damon Wayans, Sr. has been a trailblazer in the comedy world for decades, and his influence not only reshaped sketch comedy but also set the stage for his son, Damon Wayans, Jr., who carved out his own successful path in the entertainment industry. Despite their individual accomplishments, the duo had long discussed collaborating on a project, and the timing finally aligned with Poppa’s House. Damon Sr.’s creative vision and Damon Jr.’s comedic talent merge seamlessly in this new CBS series, allowing them to bring their real-life father-son bond to the screen.

This multi-generational sitcom isn’t just another family comedy—it’s the first time the iconic father-son duo will star together as co-leads. For years, they had discussed working on a project, but the timing was never right. That changed when Damon Sr. pitched the idea for Poppa’s House, which resonated with his son. Damon Jr. shares, “I saw the ability for the show to go on for seasons, and that’s what I want. I want something that’s local, that’s fun, that’s with my daddy, and that I can have a good time with.”

Poppa’s House explores the dynamics of a family juggling life, humor, and generational perspectives. Damon Sr., who has built a legendary career with shows like My Wife and Kids, is excited about the partnership, noted, “It’s amazing to see the father-son title is only in name because we are equal partners in this.”

As co-executive producers and stars, the Wayans are hoping their real-life chemistry translates on-screen, with plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments for viewers to enjoy.

ESSENCE: So, I want to congratulate you two on the new show And my first question is for you Damon Jr. and Damon Sr. you can speak to it as well. How long have you two talked about working together and what made Poppa’s House the perfect project to finally make that happen?

Damon Wayans, Jr: We’ve talked about working together for a while. We just never really had the right schedule, right? I was thankfully busy for a while and then I wasn’t, and dad had a great idea and I was like, “Oh, this is perfect for us to do.” And I saw the ability for the show to go on for seasons, and that’s what I want. I want something that’s local, that’s fun, that’s with my daddy and that I can have a good time with.

Damon Wayans, Sr: Yeah, I mean, it has been about 10 years and like he said, he was busy and then I was busy and then it was like I kept hope alive.

DWJ: Mind you, this man writes something new every week. Dude is a writing machine, so yeah.

DWS: And I get mad when you don’t read it.

DWJ: Yeah. I’m not even joking. Literally every week or two weeks, he has a whole new script for something else, yeah. I have to read it and give them notes or else I’m on punishment, right?

Damon Sr., you’ve had just a stellar career doing stand up and film and television, but you’ve been away from the prime time television world for a little while. How does it feel to return with Poppa’s House and is there any nervousness jumping back into the prime time spotlight?

DWS: No. I never get nervous about the stuff I can’t control. I know that when I walk into the studio every day, I can control how I treat people, how I create, and how I adjust to other people’s ideas, that I have control over. Whether this thing is going to be a hit or not, I don’t have any control, but I know that we have fun doing it. We’re still having fun, so hopefully that’s going to translate and resonate and people will give it life after one or two seasons.

Absolutely. Now, Damon Jr., Damon Sr., he’s your father, of course, so you’ve learned from him, I’m pretty sure your whole life. But is there a lesson that you’ve learned this time around being able to work directly with him, especially with you all being executive producers and stars of this new show?

DWJ: Anything new? I’ve always known that he was really good at multitasking. It’s amazing to see in real life. And so, I’m just kind of shadowing him, seeing the things that he does. This is my first time in the editing room consistently. So, I’m learning. I’m learning as I go. And it’s from him. It’s from the example that he set.

I know it’s just a different kind of setting now that you’re being co-stars and executive producer of this show. Damon Sr., seeing your son grow over the years, how do you feel about his evolution as an actor and a comedian?

DWS: I think it’s amazing to see the father-son is only in title, right? Because we are equal partners in this, and I know he knows what’s funny about him more than I do. So, we had a difficult time trying to figure out his character because his voice is very unique. So, he’s been coming in, he’s in the writer’s room and helping us to hear that music of his character, the rhythm, the cadence, what he would say, what he wouldn’t say. It is an experiment. Some things work, some things don’t work. But to know that he knows his voice is very comforting because I know how powerful that is as a comedian.

How do you two balance the role of actors and family on set?

DWJ: For me, I just like to have fun on set. I’m the kind of guy I have to be happy the whole time making jokes, or else I can get really tired. And so for me, it’s just having fun with everybody who I already have fun with, except I am getting paid now. So, I feel like there’s no real difference. I mean, there’s always a hierarchy because this is my dad and this is technically his show. He created this show, and so I will always defer to him. But I know I’m heard, and it’s very collaborative, so I don’t feel like I’m just an actor for hire. I feel very much like an executive producer.

DWS: I mean, he’s encouraged to be involved in everything as much as you want, and the more the merrier because it takes a lot of pressure off of me and my writing partner, Dean, to have his voice.

You pushed a lot of boundaries in your films and your comedy, Damon, Sr., but this is a different time now. How do you think Poppa’s House reflects your comedic style now compared to your earlier work?

DWS: Well, I’m older, hopefully a little wiser, a better storyteller. I did My Wife and Kids and it was successful, so I understand how to do it, and I’ve got an amazing co-pilot, and so it just makes everything easier to know that it is what LeBron got with his son. It’s like, “I’m throwing the alley. You better get that oop.” And you just know that you’ve done it in the backyard with him. You know what he can do. I know what he can do. I know how much work he put into being who he is and building his own name. So, it’s a great feeling. Words I really can’t find to express the love and appreciation and awe that I have for him.

Essence Atkins, how did she come to be casted in Poppa’s House?

DWS: Well, I didn’t want Essence for this show. I actually fought against everybody.

DWJ: Everybody was telling him, “Dude, choose Essence.”

DWS: Including Marlon. Marlon’s like, “You’re stupid if you don’t do it. She’s great. She’s perfect.” And so, I got tired of Marlon calling me stupid, so we had her come in and from the moment she walked in, we knew that’s her. And she was just so funny, so beautiful, so smart.

DWJ: Such a brilliant actor as well. She’s just the whole package.

DWS: Yeah. And then we had to audition more people after her.

DWJ: She came out, shut the whole room down, killing us with laughter. I’ve never seen anything like that before. Magical. Magical.

DWS: I experienced it once with Tisha.

DWJ: You didn’t want her either?

DWS: I didn’t want her because people knew her as Gina and I felt like she couldn’t do it. And she came in and read and had me sit up like this. She was so powerful. She made me sit up and I was like, “That’s her!” So, in the future, anybody who I don’t want, that’s the best option.

What do you hope audiences will draw from Poppa’s House after they see the first episode?

DWJ: I hope that they fall in love with this family, with the characters, that they laugh and that they come back because the show, if they like the pilot, they’re going to love the rest of them. Because the pilot is always the hardest thing to do because you’re still trying to figure out who these people are. And as the show goes on—we’re in episode 10 right now—but we’ve found so much more life in these characters and I can’t wait for people to see that.