The Wayans Family is finally getting their roses thanks to a viral sketch.
When a video clip of Terrence J “arguing” with Marlon Wayans circulated on Thursday, many eyebrows were raised as the former 106 & Park host claimed the comedian and producer was only successful due to his famous family.
Terrence quickly defended himself, saying it was all jokes. In fact, the actor claimed Wayans wrote the sketch, called “What Haters Say,” himself for a parody comedy show called, The Awful Truth.
Still, it had us over at ESSENCE thinking that it was about time that the Wayans family got their roses. Not only did they create hilarious iconic sketch shows such as In Living Color, birthing the careers of Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez and Jim Carrey, but they’ve also created films we love such as White Chicks, My Wife And Kids and the Scary Movie franchise.
So here’s to you Chaunté, Kim, Marlon, Damon Wayans Sr., Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans. And we can’t forget the second generation of greatness!
To remember all of the amazing things this family has done for the culture, here are 16 photos celebrating their greatness.
TOPICS: Celebrity Keenan Ivory Wayans marlon wayans Wayans Family
Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California (Photo by Robert C. Mora/WireImage)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 16: Wayans Family (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 16: Wayans Family (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
05
Marlon Wayans with his mother Alvara and his father Howell
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: (ITALY OUT/NY DAILY NEWS OUT/NY NEWSDAY OUT) (L-R) Actor/comedian Marlon Wayans, mother Alvara and his father, Howell, leave a midtown restaurant after dinner February 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Kim Wayans and Shawn Wayans attend the Tribeca TV 'In Living Color' 25th anniversary reunion during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)
07
Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans
Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans during Celebrities Attend Ultimate Fighting Championship 60 - Hughes vs. Gracie at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans during Beyonce, Kate Hudson, Owen Wilson, Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans Visit MTV's "TRL" - July 12, 2006 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Shawn Wayans, Director/Producer/Writer Keenen Ivory Wayans and Marlon Wayans (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles)
10
After-Party For Malibu's Most Wanted
LOS ANGELES - APRIL 10: Actors (clockwise from left) Damon Wayans, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Damien Wayans pose at the after-party for "Malibu's Most Wanted" at the Highlands on April 10, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 16: Wayans Family (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
AUGUST 30: (L-R) Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans attend Pharrell Williams and Absolut Ruby Red hosts MTV VMA Pre-Party at Chinatown Brasserie N.Y.C. on August 30, 2006. (Photo by Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 20: (L-R) Director Damien Dante Wayans, actor Craig Wayans, actor Shawn Wayans, actress Kim Wayans and producer Keenan Ivory Wayans arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Dance Flick" held at the Arclight theaters on May 20, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Actors Marlon Wayans, Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans promote their new game "The Dozens" at Blockbuster June 11, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
15
Keenen Ivory Wayans and Kim Wayans
Actor Keenan Ivory Wayans and actress Kim Wayans attending 18th Annual American Music Awards on January 28, 1991 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Kim Wayans (Photo by Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)