The Wayans Family is finally getting their roses thanks to a viral sketch.

When a video clip of Terrence J “arguing” with Marlon Wayans circulated on Thursday, many eyebrows were raised as the former 106 & Park host claimed the comedian and producer was only successful due to his famous family.

Terrence quickly defended himself, saying it was all jokes. In fact, the actor claimed Wayans wrote the sketch, called “What Haters Say,” himself for a parody comedy show called, The Awful Truth.

Still, it had us over at ESSENCE thinking that it was about time that the Wayans family got their roses. Not only did they create hilarious iconic sketch shows such as In Living Color, birthing the careers of Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez and Jim Carrey, but they’ve also created films we love such as White Chicks, My Wife And Kids and the Scary Movie franchise.

So here’s to you Chaunté, Kim, Marlon, Damon Wayans Sr., Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans. And we can’t forget the second generation of greatness!

To remember all of the amazing things this family has done for the culture, here are 16 photos celebrating their greatness.