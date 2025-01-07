NAACP Unveils Nominees For 56th Image Awards, Celebrating Black Talent Across Film, TV, Music, And Literature

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The NAACP has unveiled the nominees for the 56th NAACP Image Awards, honoring exceptional Black talent across film, television, music, and literature. As Vice Chair of the NAACP, Karen Boykin-Towns puts it, “These awards serve as a mirror, reflecting the personal and professional growth of Black artists, creators, writers, entertainers, and many other leaders who navigate an industry that often tests their authenticity.”

Announced earlier today, the nominees for the 56th NAACP Image Awards shine a spotlight on some of the most dynamic talents shaping Black culture. Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, and Shannon Sharpe are up for Entertainer of the Year. Winners will be revealed during the Creative Honors Ceremonies on February 21 and the live broadcast on February 22, 2025, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on BET and CBS. With the theme “Our Stories, Our Culture, Our Excellence,” this year’s awards spotlight the power of storytelling in driving progress and celebrating identity.

“We look forward to celebrating the brilliance of Black talent and creativity whose stories shape culture, ignite change, and inspire generations,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Through film, music, literature, and more, their voices weave a rich tapestry that honors our heritage, celebrates our identity, and proves that storytelling is a powerful force for driving true progress.”

Film contenders are led by The Piano Lesson, which earned 14 nominations, with The Book of Clarence following with six. In television, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist dominates with nine nods, while Netflix leads all platforms with an impressive 64 nominations. Rising star Ayo Edebiri stands out with four nominations for her work in The Bear and Saturday Night Live, while Keke Palmer’s four nods span her roles in Password, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, and her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

GloRilla leads the music categories with six nominations, followed by Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, and Usher with four each. Penguin Random House leads literary nominations with four, while RCA Records takes the top spot among record labels with 11 nods.

“This ceremony is for us—by us, ensuring that our identity as a community remains at the heart of the Image Awards. In recent years, we’ve expanded categories to include hair, makeup, costume design, and stunts—areas where Black talent thrives but hasn’t always been recognized,” Boykin-Towns tells ESSENCE. “By honoring our community’s ability to pivot, innovate, and defy expectations, this year’s ceremony highlights our legacy as a community—proving that it isn’t static but something that grows and deepens with each new milestone.”

Nominees were announced Tuesday, live on CBS Mornings by Chlöe Bailey and Derrick Johnson, with a simultaneous YouTube reveal hosted by Novi Brown and Trevor Jackson. Reflecting on the event, Derrick Johnson remarked, “We look forward to celebrating the brilliance of Black talent and creativity whose stories shape culture, ignite change, and inspire generations.” He continued, “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and impact of Black creatives, innovators, and changemakers. Through film, music, literature, and more, their voices weave a rich tapestry that honors our heritage, celebrates our identity, and proves that storytelling is a powerful force for driving true progress.”

The evening also serves as a powerful reminder of the courage it takes to break barriers and evolve creatively. Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said, “We look forward to celebrating the brilliance of Black talent and creativity whose stories shape culture, ignite change, and inspire generations. Through film, music, literature, and more, their voices weave a rich tapestry that honors our heritage, celebrates our identity, and proves that storytelling is a powerful force for driving true progress.”

Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, echoed these sentiments. “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and impact of Black creatives, innovators, and changemakers. Together, we shine a light on the stories, voices, and artistry that shape culture and drive progress.”

For the full list of nominees, visit the website.

To cast your vote for the “56th NAACP Image Awards” in select categories, visit naacpimageawards.net. Voting will close on February 7, 2025, at 12:00 midnight (ET). The winners will be announced during the live telecast on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, airing on BET and CBS.