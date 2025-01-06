Zoe Saldaña And ‘Wicked’ Celebrate Wins At The 2025 Golden Globes

Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes marked a triumphant return, celebrating inclusivity and excellence after years of reform and rebuilding. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the night showcased a diverse array of talent both onstage and among its winners. With a revamped voting body that is now 60% racially and ethnically diverse, the ceremony reflected a renewed commitment to representation and equity in Hollywood.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony featured stars such as Zendaya, Morris Chestnut, Cynthia Erivo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose, and many more. After a hilarious opening monologue, the evening kicked off with a win by Zoe Saldaña, who took home her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Zoe Saldana wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In what was one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments, she thanked director Jacques Audiard and co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, who was also nominated in the category. Emilia Pérez continued its dominance, winning Best Non-English Language Film and Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, the final award of the night.

The evening also celebrated Wicked, which earned the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, recognizing its cultural and financial impact. Meanwhile, Nickel Boys, a powerful adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama but ultimately lost the category.

Viola Davis during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Viola Davis, who was honored days earlier with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Gala, returned to present Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Notable figures including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kerry Washington, Zoe Kravitz, and Colman Domingo, shone as presenters, further elevating the night’s representation.

With standout wins and emotional moments, the Golden Globes celebrated the growing influence of diverse voices, setting a high standard for this awards season.

