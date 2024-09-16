2024 Primetime Emmys: Full List Of Winners

Photo by VALERIE MACON

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night of celebration, triumph, and recognition of excellence in the television industry. Held at the LA Live Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony followed just eight months after the postponed last year’s event, creating excitement for audiences worldwide.

One of the evening’s standout moments came when Liza Colón-Zayas took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in FX’s The Bear. Colón-Zayas delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, acknowledging the importance of diverse representation on television. Her performance as Tina, the fiercely loyal kitchen staff member in the critically acclaimed series, resonated with viewers, and her win added to the growing success of The Bear, which already secured seven Creative Arts Emmys this year.

Lamorne Morris also had a big night, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology for his exceptional performance in FX’s Fargo. Known for his comedic brilliance as Winston in New Girl, Morris showcased his range in popular drama series, delivering a nuanced portrayal that captivated viewers. His win was met with extreme applause, as he became one of the few Black actors to receive recognition in this category.

The 2024 Emmys were also filled with appearances from some prominent Black entertainers. Abbott Elementary received several nominations, and Damon Wayans, Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, and Susan Kelechi Watson graced the stage as presenters, highlighting the increasing visibility and influence of Black actors in Hollywood.

The In Memoriam segment, always a poignant moment in the ceremony, paid tribute to some of the most cherished names in the entertainment world. The emotional ballad “I Am Not Okay” provided the backdrop for a moving tribute, as the audience remembered the talents lost this year, including legendary Black actors Louis Gossett Jr., Carl Weathers, James Earl Jones. Their contributions to the industry were honored with deep reverence, as their legacies continue to inspire future generations of performers.

FX had a remarkable showing at this year’s Emmys, with Shogun leading in the drama categories, racking up an impressive 14 Creative Arts Emmys. The Bear continued its winning streak in the comedy races, inching closer to breaking its own record for most wins by a comedy series. Meanwhile, Netflix dominated the limited series categories.

Overall, the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards showcased not only the best in television but also a significant shift toward more inclusive representation and storytelling. With people of color like Colón-Zayas and Morris taking home top honors, the night was a testament to the industry’s progress in recognizing diverse voices on screen.

For the full list of winners, click HERE.