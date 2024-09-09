Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who defined an era of film, television, and theater, passed away today at the age of 93.

According to Deadline, Jones passed this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York. Known for an unparalleled contribution to the arts, his career spanned over six decades, making him one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry.

Born in 1931, Jones broke barriers as one of the first Black actors to achieve mainstream success. Throughout his career, the University of Michigan graduate shined in classics such as Dr. Strangelove, Field of Dreams, and The Sandlot. He also became an icon in the theater world, notably for his Tony Award-winning performances in The Great White Hope and Fences. Beyond the stage, he famously provided the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King, embedding his legacy in the hearts of audiences young and old.

Jones’ accolades include an honorary Academy Award, multiple Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, among a long list of others. His impact on both Black representation in Hollywood and the broader cultural landscape is immeasurable. He broke stereotypes, exemplifying how African Americans could lead in film, television and theater.

The iconic actor most recently appeared in 2021’s Coming 2 America, where he reprised his role as King Joffe Joffer. He also had vocal roles in the remake of The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.