When Coming To America arrived in theaters in 1988, the comedic fairytale skipped over wicked stepsisters and glass slippers to become a runaway hit and an important part of the Black film canon.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Shari Headley, the colorful characters in the movie introduced us to actors we’d be watching for decades as we followed the Prince of Zamunda on his quest to find love in Queens, New York.

Tomorrow, many of those stars will be back on our screens as they reprise their original roles for the film’s sequel, Coming 2 America, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at where each character left off in the original movie and how they’ll appear in the sequel before its premiere on March 5 below.