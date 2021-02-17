A Look At Members Of The Cast Of ‘Coming 2 America’ On The Cover Of Essence Over The Years

In celebration of the upcoming Coming 2 America sequel, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Jermaine Fowler share one of our three March/April covers. But this isn’t the first time actors from the 1988 romantic comedy have graced the cover of ESSENCE. In fact, not only have the kings of Zamunda been our cover stars, so have a would-be queen and another memorable actress from the original movie cast.
With our new issue set to hit newsstands next Tuesday, February 23, and Coming 2 America slated for release on Amazon prime video March 5, we’re taking a look back at how these members of Hollywood royalty first made their appearance on ESSENCE. Check out the throwback covers below.
01
1981
In 1981, Garcelle Beauvais appeared on the cover of the August issue of ESSENCE. Seven years later the model made her acting debut as a rose bearer in Coming to America at the age of 22.
02
1988
Eddie Murphy made his ESSENCE cover debut the same year Coming to America was released.
03
1989
Vanessa Bell Calloway served face on the cover of the January 1989 issue after gaining attention for her role as Imani Izzi.
04
1992
In 1992, Eddie Murphy made his second appearance on the cover of ESSENCE along with his then-three-year-old daughter, Bria.
05
1993
At the height of the success of his late-night talk show, Arsenio Hall covered our November 1993 issue.
06
1995
Fourteen years after her first appearance, Garcelle Beauvais once again appeared on the cover of ESSENCE alongside actor Malik Yoba.
07
2019
Though Teyana Taylor wasn’t born at the time of the original Coming to America, our July/August cover star makes quite an impression in the upcoming sequel.
08
2019
Kiki Layne made her ESSENCE cover debut in 2019 as one of four Black women taking over on the big screen.
09
2021
As Zamunda’s newest princess, Layne proved she’s in a lane all of her own as one of three cover stars for the March/April 2021 issue of ESSENCE.