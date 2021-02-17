A Look At Members Of The Cast Of ‘Coming 2 America’ On The Cover Of Essence Over The Years

In celebration of the upcoming Coming 2 America sequel, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Jermaine Fowler share one of our three March/April covers. But this isn’t the first time actors from the 1988 romantic comedy have graced the cover of ESSENCE. In fact, not only have the kings of Zamunda been our cover stars, so have a would-be queen and another memorable actress from the original movie cast.

With our new issue set to hit newsstands next Tuesday, February 23, and Coming 2 America slated for release on Amazon prime video March 5, we’re taking a look back at how these members of Hollywood royalty first made their appearance on ESSENCE. Check out the throwback covers below.

Eddie Murphy was photographed by Bella Murphy, with art direction from Kwaku Alston. Arsenio Hall and Jermaine Fowler were photographed by Alexis Hunley.