The Best Beauty Looks From The 76th Emmy Awards

Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Okay, ladies, it’s that time of the year again: the 2024 Emmy Awards. In other words, leading creatives in the television industry are getting their flowers. And with that comes inspirational beauty looks on the red carpet.

For the 76th annual award ceremony, we’re taking notes from Viola Davis, who rocked her natural hair, with bold red lipstick. She reminded us of her look from 2015, when she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away With Murder.

Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph rocked a slick back wet hair look with long dramatic eyelashes and pink highlighter. Zuri Hall said Summer is not officially over with her boho knotless box braids and a natural glow.

Then, Janine Rubenstein had a bob moment. Ayo Edebiri and Susan Kelechi Watson made a case for middle parted strands, while Kali Reis decided to add purple eyeshadow to compliment her tuxedo dress.

Additionally, we have to give Xunami Muse tens across the board for channeling Diana Ross with her big, flowy hair. Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph also served 60s hair— Brunson rocked a Betty Boop-esque ‘do, and Ralph donned a pulled back, high ponytail.

Let’s not forget about Black boy joy on the red carpet, either. Scott Evans and Kadiff Kirwan showed off their twists. As for Sam Richardson, Aaron Moten, and Tyler James Williams? They showed us that mini ‘fros will forever be all the rage.

Here are the best beauty moments from the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet.

01 01 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sabrina Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

02 02 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Kali Reis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Karen Pittman attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Xunami Muse attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

10 10 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

11 11 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Dulcé Sloan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sam Richardson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

13 13 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Amber Chardae Robinson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

14 14 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

15 15 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Tyler James Williams attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

16 16 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jovan Adepo attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

17 17 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Hershii LiqCour-Jete attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

18 18 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Scott Evans attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

19 19 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Robin Roberts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

20 20 76th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Zuri Hall attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)