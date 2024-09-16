HomeBeauty

The Best Beauty Looks From The 76th Emmy Awards

Gilbert Flores / Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Okay, ladies, it’s that time of the year again: the 2024 Emmy Awards. In other words, leading creatives in the television industry are getting their flowers. And with that comes inspirational beauty looks on the red carpet.

For the 76th annual award ceremony, we’re taking notes from Viola Davis, who rocked her natural hair, with bold red lipstick. She reminded us of her look from 2015, when she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away With Murder.

Meanwhile, Da’Vine Joy Randolph rocked a slick back wet hair look with long dramatic eyelashes and pink highlighter. Zuri Hall said Summer is not officially over with her boho knotless box braids and a natural glow.

Then, Janine Rubenstein had a bob moment. Ayo Edebiri and Susan Kelechi Watson made a case for middle parted strands, while Kali Reis decided to add purple eyeshadow to compliment her tuxedo dress. 

Additionally, we have to give Xunami Muse tens across the board for channeling Diana Ross with her big, flowy hair. Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph also served 60s hair— Brunson rocked a Betty Boop-esque ‘do, and Ralph donned a pulled back, high ponytail. 

Let’s not forget about Black boy joy on the red carpet, either. Scott Evans and Kadiff Kirwan showed off their twists. As for Sam Richardson, Aaron Moten, and Tyler James Williams? They showed us that mini ‘fros will forever be all the rage. 

Here are the best beauty moments from the 76th Emmy Awards red carpet.