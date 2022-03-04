Serena Williams, Tinashe And Mary J. Blige – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities

Courtesy of Getty Images

We’ve sorted through a great deal of outfits this week while celebrities put on their best street style looks for Paris Fashion Week and dressed to the nines (or at least attempted to) for the 2022 SAG Awards and the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Although many of our favorite, stylish celebs stepped out over the last seven days, we set aside all preconceived notions and determined this week’s best dressed celebrities list solely based on their latest ensembles.

Prepare to see Lupita Nyong’o celebrate another year around the sun in her Sergio Hudson birthday suit, amongst some of our favorite fashion guru stars, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige – discover all of the stellar looks ahead.

01 Lupita Nyong’o Instagram/@lupitanyongo 02 Aleali May Instagram/@alealimay 03 Naomi Campbell Courtesy of Marc Piasecki/WireImage 04 Cardi B Instagram/@iamcardib 05 June Ambrose Instagram/@juneambrose 06 Ciara & Russell Wilson Courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 07 Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram/@traceeellisross 08 Meagan Good Courtesy of Momodu Mansaray/WireImage 09 Mary J. Blige Instagram/@jasonrembert 10 Kerry Washington Instagram/@kerrywashington 11 Anok Yai Instagram/@anokyai 12 Yara Shahidi Laurent Viteur/Getty Images 13 La La Instagram/@lala 14 Zoë Kravitz Courtesy of Cindy Ord/WireImage 15 Pharrell Williams Courtesy of Marc Piasecki/WireImage 16 Doja Cat Courtesy of Emma McIntyre/Getty Images 17 Serena Williams Serena was all smiles on her way into the event… Courtesy of Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images 18 Tinashe Courtesy of Emma McIntyre/Getty Images