Serena Williams, Tinashe And Mary J. Blige – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Courtesy of Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

We’ve sorted through a great deal of outfits this week while celebrities put on their best street style looks for Paris Fashion Week and dressed to the nines (or at least attempted to) for the 2022 SAG Awards and the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Although many of our favorite, stylish celebs stepped out over the last seven days, we set aside all preconceived notions and determined this week’s best dressed celebrities list solely based on their latest ensembles.

Prepare to see Lupita Nyong’o celebrate another year around the sun in her Sergio Hudson birthday suit, amongst some of our favorite fashion guru stars, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige – discover all of the stellar looks ahead.

01
Lupita Nyong’o
Instagram/@lupitanyongo
02
Aleali May
Instagram/@alealimay
03
Naomi Campbell
Courtesy of Marc Piasecki/WireImage
04
Cardi B
Instagram/@iamcardib
05
June Ambrose
Instagram/@juneambrose
06
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
07
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
08
Meagan Good
Courtesy of Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
09
Mary J. Blige
Instagram/@jasonrembert
10
Kerry Washington
Instagram/@kerrywashington
11
Anok Yai
Instagram/@anokyai
12
Yara Shahidi
Laurent Viteur/Getty Images
13
La La
Instagram/@lala
14
Zoë Kravitz
Courtesy of Cindy Ord/WireImage
15
Pharrell Williams
Courtesy of Marc Piasecki/WireImage
16
Doja Cat
Courtesy of Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
17
Serena Williams
Serena was all smiles on her way into the event…
Courtesy of Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
18
Tinashe
Courtesy of Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

