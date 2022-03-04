Serena Williams, Tinashe And Mary J. Blige – This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities

We’ve sorted through a great deal of outfits this week while celebrities put on their best street style looks for Paris Fashion Week and dressed to the nines (or at least attempted to) for the 2022 SAG Awards and the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Although many of our favorite, stylish celebs stepped out over the last seven days, we set aside all preconceived notions and determined this week’s best dressed celebrities list solely based on their latest ensembles.
Prepare to see Lupita Nyong’o celebrate another year around the sun in her Sergio Hudson birthday suit, amongst some of our favorite fashion guru stars, like Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige – discover all of the stellar looks ahead.