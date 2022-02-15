Getty Images

Where were you when Mary J. Blige won the Superbowl? We were glued to our seats when the “No More Drama” singer took to the stage to give us a performance that only she could deliver. And we loved every second!

Styled by Jason Rembert, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul hit the stage dressed in a dazzling white and silver leopard print bodysuit from Dundas, along with matching boots and a cowgirl hat. The performance was especially compelling against the white backdrop of the stage design, which represented Compton.

What truly awed us was how beautiful the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer looked. While Mary J. is always serving us fashion and beauty, she let us have it for the Super Bowl Halftime LVI.

According to Mary J.’s makeup artist, Porsche Cooper, she created the flawless look using all Fenty Beauty products. Cooper and the legendary singer agreed on a strong and feminine look that featured a bold, exaggerated smokey eye with a natural pink lip and stunning copper highlight to accentuate her fabulous features.

Cooper shared a few details of how she achieved the clean and glamourous look.

The Eyes:

Cooper created a smokey eye using the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in True Neutrals Palette from Fenty Beauty.

Next up, the makeup artist used the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner and Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black for definition. Fenty Beauty’s Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler in Dark Auburn was used to shape and style Mary J.’s strong brows.

The Lips:

In hopes of keeping the focus on Mary’s dark, dramatic eye makeup, Cooper created a natural pink finish to the lips with Fenty Beauty’s Icon Refillable Lipstick in Motha Luva, and the brand’s best-selling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow for a final glam finish.

The Hair:

If you want to the “411” on Mary J.’s hair, you’re in luck because hairstylist, Tym Wallace, shared his genius techniques to Ms. Blige’s glamorous rockstar style.

Wallace gave her 40″ of Upgrade Boutique hair to achieve a Rapunzel-like look, which Mary J. was just fine with as long as she could move. He also ensured that the singer’s distinctive blonde hue was maintained.

Because of the length of the hair, he produced shadow roots and lowlights that were rooted lower than usual. The hairstylist used a lot of layers as well as a lot of texture. Wallace wanted the aesthetic to be edgy while also maintaining a sense of realism, as befits the Queen of Hip Hop Soul.

Two separate irons were used to create the curls and waves, as well as a wide-tooth bone comb to break things up and define the hair. Because he wanted her hair to move, he used the TRESemmé One Step Texture 5-in-1 Mist to add texture. He distributed the product through the hair with soft tips of the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher for major volume, texture, and sheen.

Finishing up the songstress look, she accentuated her beauty with earrings from the Sister Love collection. The longtime friends and collaborators, teamed up on a new project, creating an iced-out, diamond version of the Queen Hoops exclusively for the Super Bowl performance. Made from 14 karat gold, featuring 33 carats of VS diamonds with a gold filigree gallery, these are the first-ever diamond pieces in the Simone I. Smith Jewelry collection.

The icy earrings retail at $2,500 for the XL size.

What did you think of Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl LVI look?