See The A-Listers Who Popped Out To Say ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ At The Mary J. Blige Album Release Party

The biggest names in music, business, and acting showed up to celebrate our Queen Mary J. Blige at the album release party for her album Good Morning Gorgeous.
Guests including supermodel Joan Smalls, DJ D Nice, and media personality AJ Calloway filled The Classic Cat in West Hollywood on the heels of her Super Bowl performance to commemorate the list of her 14th studio album.
Guests of the Grammy award-winner, ESSENCE cover star, and actress sipped on her Sun Goddess wines throughout the evening sporting smiles at one another as tracks from the body of work floated through the room. Floral arrangements in shades of purple flanked the entryways adorned with shimmering decor.
Hear more about the album from Mary J. Blige in a conversation with ESSENCE deputy Editor Cori during our very first Twitter Spaces.
01
Silk Sonic stopped by to show love. One half of the duo Anderson .Paak is on a track with the Queen.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
02
It’s always the fits for us.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
03
Justin Combs and Jada Kiss came through.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
04
The restauranteur behind the Instagrammable hot post Brooklyn Chop House was all smiles.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
05
06
The love birds posed for the cameras.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
07
Her good girflriend and former cast mate Taraji P. Henson is always by her side.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
08
Her Power universe homie Joseph Sikora came with the full force support (sorry we had to do it.)
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
09
Ella Mai toted out the flawless skin and baby hair to rep for the R&B new school.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
10
She let that inner Monet pop out but thank God she left the gat at home.
(Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous )
