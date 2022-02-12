See The A-Listers Who Popped Out To Say ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ At The Mary J. Blige Album Release Party

The biggest names in music, business, and acting showed up to celebrate our Queen Mary J. Blige at the album release party for her album Good Morning Gorgeous.

Guests including supermodel Joan Smalls, DJ D Nice, and media personality AJ Calloway filled The Classic Cat in West Hollywood on the heels of her Super Bowl performance to commemorate the list of her 14th studio album.

Guests of the Grammy award-winner, ESSENCE cover star, and actress sipped on her Sun Goddess wines throughout the evening sporting smiles at one another as tracks from the body of work floated through the room. Floral arrangements in shades of purple flanked the entryways adorned with shimmering decor.

Hear more about the album from Mary J. Blige in a conversation with ESSENCE deputy Editor Cori during our very first Twitter Spaces.