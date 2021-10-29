Tracee Ellis Ross’s Best Fashion Moments
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
By Greg Emmanuel ·

There are those who dress to impress only on certain occasions and then there are those who live and breathe fashion every day—as if a Manolo Blahnik pump is their lifeline or a new Telfar bag is what pulls them out of bed each morning. Prime example for the latter is the beloved Girlfriends actress, Tracee Ellis Ross. These days some may say that the term fashion icon is thrown around loosely, but I think we can all agree that Ross is a true embodiment of a modern fashion icon. And no surprise, what else would we expect from the daughter of the glamorous legend Diana Ross? 

The Pattern Beauty founder’s style has earned her an abundance of magazine covers and the title of Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co. She is one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated attendees, along with any other red carpet she graces. At this year’s Met, Ross arrived in a deep blueberry silk Balenciaga couture ensemble accessorized with Tiffany jewels. For the 2019 theme, Camp: Notes On Fashion, she wore a vintage gold picture frame—a look only a true style icon could pull off. However, it’s not only Tracee’s red carpet looks that turn heads; her day-to-day outfits are made from some of the finest threads on the market. We’ve collected the Scorpio’s most fashionable moments (and it’s really good) in honor of her anniversary of life. 

Happy Birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross!

01
Tracee In Bottega Feathers
Instagram/@traceeellisross
02
Tracee In Loewe
Instagram/@traceeellisross
03
Tracee In Comme des Garcons
Instagram/@traceeellisross
04
Tracee In The House
Instagram/@traceeellisross
05
Fashion Tears: Tracee In Schiaparelli
Instagram/@traceeellisross
06
Serving Face In A Six-Inch Heel
Instagram/@traceeellisross
07
Tracee In Alexandre Vauthier
Instagram/@traceeellisross
Loading the player...
08
Feeling Herself—As She Should!
Instagram/@traceeellisross
09
Tracee In A Tub
Instagram/@traceeellisross
10
Met Gala 2021
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
11
No Flats Or Kitten Heels Allowed!
Instagram/@traceeellisross
12
Tracee In Max Mara
Instagram/@traceeellisross
13
Met Gala 2019
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
14
Met Gala 2018
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
15
Tracee At Home Pt. 2
Instagram/@traceeellisross
16
Cozy AND Fly
Instagram/@traceeellisross
17
Pattern Beauty & Pyer Moss
Instagram/@traceeellisross
18
Tracee In Her Backyard
Instagram/@traceeellisross

TOPICS: 