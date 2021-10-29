Karwai Tang/Getty Images

There are those who dress to impress only on certain occasions and then there are those who live and breathe fashion every day—as if a Manolo Blahnik pump is their lifeline or a new Telfar bag is what pulls them out of bed each morning. Prime example for the latter is the beloved Girlfriends actress, Tracee Ellis Ross. These days some may say that the term fashion icon is thrown around loosely, but I think we can all agree that Ross is a true embodiment of a modern fashion icon. And no surprise, what else would we expect from the daughter of the glamorous legend Diana Ross?

The Pattern Beauty founder’s style has earned her an abundance of magazine covers and the title of Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co. She is one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated attendees, along with any other red carpet she graces. At this year’s Met, Ross arrived in a deep blueberry silk Balenciaga couture ensemble accessorized with Tiffany jewels. For the 2019 theme, Camp: Notes On Fashion, she wore a vintage gold picture frame—a look only a true style icon could pull off. However, it’s not only Tracee’s red carpet looks that turn heads; her day-to-day outfits are made from some of the finest threads on the market. We’ve collected the Scorpio’s most fashionable moments (and it’s really good) in honor of her anniversary of life.

Happy Birthday, Tracee Ellis Ross!