EXCLUSIVE: Watch Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Sentimental ‘About Love’ Ad for Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. campaign video is finally here, and it’s just as beautiful as fans were expecting.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei, About Love sees the couple longing for one another while separated by distance. Filmed at Los Angeles’ famed Orum Residence, a location personally selected by the Carters, the film features stripped-down and raw moments of intimacy between the couple, capturing the indescribable chemistry between them.

Jay-Z reminisces on fond moments of his wife Beyoncé singing him a personal rendition of the classic tune Moon River (popularized by its feature in the 1961 classic romance comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s), lovingly watching footage of the intimate moment captured by him on Super 8 film. Beyoncé wistfully recalls sharing a glass of champagne with her husband in the backyard while on a private flight back home. Analog flashbacks intersperse with cinematic visuals until the couple is finally reunited as the sun sets over the picturesque Bel Air landscape in the final moments.

Each of the moguls is seen in an assortment of diamond-intensive Tiffany & Co. heritage pieces, including the famed Tiffany Diamond as seen on Beyoncé, notably the first Black woman to ever don the pivotal jewel. Jay-Z is featured in the jewelry house’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, cleverly reimagined by Tiffany artisans as a pair of one-of-a-kind cufflinks.

Candid behind-the-scenes footage finds the Carters joking about becoming re-engaged with one of their lavish Tiffany & Co. pieces while filming the intimate singing scene. Seated at a grand piano in front of the rare Basquiat painting Equals Pi, Beyoncé notes that she and Jay-Z will have been a couple for 20 years come 2022.

“I want an engagement ring,” Jay-Z says to Beyoncé while admiring his Tiffany & Co. diamond ring. “You want to engage me?”

“So pretty,” she responds, also admiring the ring. “I will engage you.”

As part of their collaboration, Tiffany & Co. has also paired with The Carters on philanthropic endeavors. The jewel house has partnered with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation to form the About Love Scholarship Program, pledging $2 million in scholarship funding for students pursuing the arts and creative fields at five hand-selected Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

About Love will continue to unfold later this year with additional films from directors Derek Milton and Dikayl Rimmasch. The production team is rounded out with glam from wardrobe stylists June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte, makeup artist Sir John Barnett, and hairstylists Jawara Wauchope and Nakia Rachonand.