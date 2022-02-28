Behold The Bright Colors And Black Beauty On The Sag Awards Red Carpet

Tonight, the 28th Annual SAG Awards is being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. And as stars relish in the opportunity to see one another in person again and celebrate their accomplishments on the big screen, no effort was spared when it came to slaying the red carpet.

Black actresses in particular — like nominee Cynthia Eriv0— sh0wed up in bright strapless gowns in shades of red, yellow, blue, and pink which perfectly complemented their melanated skin. Actors also showed out in custom tailored tuxes that made us do double takes.

Click through to see all of the Black stars on the red carpet below.

