Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Jennifer Hudson And More Nominated For SAG Awards

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens have announced the nominees for this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

SAG is the union television and film actors join to secure work and workplace protections. Their annual awards show allows designated committees of members to vote for one another’s talents.

The nominees were revealed by Dawson and Hudgens on Instagram Live following a short statement from the union’s recently elected president Fran Drescher (The Nanny). Dawson and Hudgens announced nominees in thirteen categories pausing in between the names to show appreciation for the work of the actors.

While the Omicron variant has the upended awards season for the third consecutive year the SAG awards are expected to take place in person as planned. The ceremony is scheduled for February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will be held at the Barker Hangar, a massive event space converted from an actual hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, an ideal venue for social distancing.

TNT and TBS will simultaneously air the ceremony to their audiences.

See what Black actors earned nods from their peers below.

01 Ruth Negga Negga was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in the critically acclaimed adaptation of ‘Passing.’ Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images 02 Ariana DeBose The Golden Globe winner earned another nomination for West Side Story in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 03 Will Smith Smith was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for transforming into King Richard. Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images 04 Denzel Washington Washington’s turn as the tragic monarch earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images 05 Jennifer Hudson Hudson was handpicked by Franklin and gave a performance that proved the Queen of soul knew best. She earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images 06 Cast Of King Richard The impressive ensemble is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. HBO MAX Watch Trailer 07 Cynthia Erivo Erivo portrayed Franklin in the limited National Geographic Genius anthology series leading to a nomination as Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. Cynthia Erivo | Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images