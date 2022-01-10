Will Smith, MJ Rodriguez And More Win Golden Globes

The 79th annual Golden Globes took place in a closed ceremony on Sunday evening. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association the annual affair usually has one of the most highly anticipated red carpet telecasts in tinsel town but this year the Omicron variant and a string of controversies came together to shutter the party.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted not to live stream the occasion and instead they revealed the winners in 25 categories through their website and social media channels.
This year’s winners included impassioned dramas, heart-stirring biopics, and big budget musicals.
See which Black actors and directors took home Golden Globes in 2022 below.
01
Ariana DeBose
The West Side Story star was named Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture.
02
Barry Jenkins
Jenkins series ‘The Underground Railroad’ won the Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television.
03
Will Smith
Smith’s portrayal of a father determined to raise tennis superstars earned him the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.
04
MJ Rodriguez
Rodriguez playing the ultimate house mother in Pose earned her a statue for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.