Loading the player…

Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

This years noms include the best and brightest in Black entertainment, with actors, singers, shows and films from some of our favorite creators gaining formal recognition as highlights in entertainment for 2021.

The announcement comes amid big changes in the HFPA, as the organization recently revised their rules and bylaws, and added more diverse members to their selection committee.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said while kicking off the nomination ceremony via livestream. “For the past eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better.

“We also have 21 new members. The largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.” Six Black members were included among their 21 most recent additions.

And the new diverse perspectives seem to have influenced added diversity in the latest round of nominees. From Beyoncé to Issa Rae, from Denzel Washington to Billy Porter, take a look at some of the Black Excellence that made the list of nominees below:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV +/A24

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Ramos – In The Heights

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Be Alive” — King Richard Music & Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Lupin – NETFLIX

POSE – FX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Billy Porter – POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Anthony Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha