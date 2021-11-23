Jay-Z Makes History As The Most Grammy Nominated Artist Of All Time

Jay-Z has just made Grammy history!
The recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has tipped the scales, becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time.
He garnered one nom for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s DONDA, and two for Best Rap Song for his work on DMX’s Bath Salts alongside Nas, and Kanye West’s Jail.
This places him at 83 total nominations over the course of his career, making him the most nominated ever – surpassing Quincy Jones, at a total of 80. He now joins wife Beyoncé in a Grammy superlative, as she became the holder of the most Grammys of any singer, and the most of any female artist at this year’s ceremony with a total of 28 wins.
Singer and musician Jon Batiste leads the way for the upcoming 2022 ceremony with 11 nominations across multiple genres, the most nods out of any artist this year. The recent Oscar winner is nominated in R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical categories, to only name a few.
He’s followed closely behind by Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each garnered 8 nominations each across R&B, gospel, and pop performance categories.
Surprise noms for The Weeknd, who famously called the Recording Academy “corrupt” after being snubbed for his 2020 album After Hours due to choosing not to perform at last year’s ceremony, rolled in this year. The singer has gone on record saying that he would no longer submit any of his work for evaluation by the Grammy committee but ended up snagging three nominations for his collaborative work with artists like Doja Cat and Kanye West.
Check out the rest of the genre nominees below:
01
Jay-Z
The recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame garnered noms for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s DONDA, and two for Best Rap Song for his work on DMX’s Bath Salts alongside Nas, and Kanye West’s Jail. This places him at 83 total nominations over the course of his career, making him the most nominated artist ever – even surpassing Quincy Jones.
02
Jon Batiste
The 11-time nominee got nods for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for his project We Are, Best Traditional R&B Performance for I Need You, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Disney/PIXAR’s Soul, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and Best Music Video.
03
H.E.R.
The singer/songwriter swept 8 nominations: Album Of The Year and Best R&B Album for Back of my Mind, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for Damage, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for Hold Us Together (Hope Mix), Song Of The Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for Fight For You.
Photo Credit: Joe Chea
04
Doja Cat
Doja Cat brought in 8 nominations as well, with her song Kiss Me More gaining nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, her collaboration with Saweetie, Best Friend, getting a nom for Best Rap Song, her single Need to Know nabbing a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and her album Planet Her garnering noms for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year.
05
Jazmine Sullivan
The powerhouse vocalist garnered 3 nominations for her work: Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for Pick up Your Feelings and Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales,
06
Drake
The rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and for Best Rap Performance for his single Way 2 Sexy alongside Future and Young Thug.
07
Megan Thee Stallion
Already a multiple Grammy winner, Megan was nominated for Best Rap Performance for Thot Sh*t, and for Album of the Year for her work on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero.
08
DMX
The late Hip-Hop legend earned a posthumous nod for Best Rap Song for his single “Bath Salts,” featuring Jay Z and Nas.
09
Tyler The Creator
Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost album was nominated for Best Rap Album, and his single Wusyaname, featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign, garnered a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance
10
Silk Sonic
The R&B-pop-soul duo’s undeniable infectious hit Leave the Door Open got nominations for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.
11
Ye
Ye (formerly Kanye West) garnered 2 nominations for Album of the Year, both for his 10th studio album DONDA and for his work on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero. He also received nominations for Best Rap Album for DONDA, Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song Hurricane, and Best Rap Song for Jail.
12
Cardi B
Cardi earned a nom for Best Rap Performance for her infectious Hip Hop hit, “Up.”
13
SZA
The songstress was nominated for Best R&B Song for her single Good Days, and her feature on Doja Cat’s pop hit Kiss Me More garnered her nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
14
The Weeknd
Despite stating he’ll never again enter his own music for Grammy consideration, The Weeknd garnered three nominations for his features on other artists’ 2021 projects. Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s Hurricane, and Album of the Year for his work on both DONDA and Planet Her.
15
Lil Nas X
The newcomer is now the most Grammy nominated Black LGBTQ+ artist at this year’s awards, with nominations in the Album of the Year category for his debut Montero, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name), and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his hit Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow.
16
J. Cole
The rapper got noms for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his track My Life, Best Melodic Rap Performance for Pride is the Devil, and Best Rap Album for The Off-Season.
17
Saweetie
Saweetie received a Best Rap Song nom for her work on their joint single “Best Friend” and also one for herself personally for Best New Artist.
18
Baby Keem
Baby Keeem got Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song nods for “Family Ties” with a little help from his cousin Kendrick Lamar. He also got a nomination for Best New Artist.
19
Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye’s duet album Table for Two got a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album, and his track “How Much Can A Heart Take” featuring Yebba snagged one for Best Traditional R&B Performance.
20
Nas
Nas earned a nom for Best Rap Album for his release King’s Disease II, and one for Best Rap Song for his involvement on DMX’s posthumous sing release, “Bath Salts.”
21
CeCe Winans
The Gospel heavy hitter got nominations for Best Gospel Performance/Song for her song “Never Lost” Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the single “Believe For It,” and Best Gospel Album for her full project, Believe For It.
22
Giveon
Giveon earned nominations for Best R&B Song for “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video, for his performance on Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Peaches.”
23
Leon Bridges
The soulful singer earned a nod for Best R&B Album for Gold-Diggers Sound, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Born Again.”
24
BJ The Chicago Kid
BJ the Chicago Kid received a nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Bring It on Home to Me,” alongside PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal.
25
Eric Bellinger
The R&B crooner was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 release New Light.
26
Masego
The multi-instrumentalist and singer snagged a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for his album Studying Abroad: Extended Stay.
27
Spice
Love & Hip Hop alum Spice earned a nod for Best Reggae Album for her album 10.
28
Sean Paul
The Dancehall star also got a nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 2021 release Live N Livin.
29
Barack Obama
Our 44th (and forever) President snagged a nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his work on A Promised Land.
30
Dave Chappelle
The currently controversial comedian grabbed a Best Spoken Word Album nomination for his 8:46 special.
31
Spike Lee
Spike Lee nabbed a nom for Best Music Film for his direction of David Byrne’s American Utopia.
32
Lavell Crawford
The comedy veteran was nominated for Best Comedy Album for his project The Comedy Vaccine.
33
?uestlove
The DJ and drummer-turned-director earned a nomination for Best Music Film for his documentary Summer of Soul.
34
Don Cheadle
The decorated veteran actor garnered a nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
35
Kevin Hart
The popular comedian snagged a Best Comedy Album nomination for his Netflix special Zero F**** Given.
36
LeVar Burton
Fresh of a stint hosting Jeopardy, the veteran host earned a nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his work on Aftermath.