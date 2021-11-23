Jay-Z Makes History As The Most Grammy Nominated Artist Of All Time

Jay-Z has just made Grammy history!

The recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has tipped the scales, becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time.

He garnered one nom for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s DONDA, and two for Best Rap Song for his work on DMX’s Bath Salts alongside Nas, and Kanye West’s Jail.

This places him at 83 total nominations over the course of his career, making him the most nominated ever – surpassing Quincy Jones, at a total of 80. He now joins wife Beyoncé in a Grammy superlative, as she became the holder of the most Grammys of any singer, and the most of any female artist at this year’s ceremony with a total of 28 wins.

Singer and musician Jon Batiste leads the way for the upcoming 2022 ceremony with 11 nominations across multiple genres, the most nods out of any artist this year. The recent Oscar winner is nominated in R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical categories, to only name a few.

He’s followed closely behind by Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each garnered 8 nominations each across R&B, gospel, and pop performance categories.

Surprise noms for The Weeknd, who famously called the Recording Academy “corrupt” after being snubbed for his 2020 album After Hours due to choosing not to perform at last year’s ceremony, rolled in this year. The singer has gone on record saying that he would no longer submit any of his work for evaluation by the Grammy committee but ended up snagging three nominations for his collaborative work with artists like Doja Cat and Kanye West.

Check out the rest of the genre nominees below: