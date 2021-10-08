Doja Cat Reveals Feeling ‘Run Down’ By Her Heavy Performance Workload

With bookings on nearly every festival stage and almost every award show, pop-rap princess Doja Cat has quickly risen to household name status in a matter of just two years. However, it appears that the rigorous tour and appearance schedule that comes with such a high level of success and demand is taking a heavy toll on the artist.

In a series of since-deleted tweets posted on October 6, the rapper publicly revealed that she feels overworked, burned-out, and unable to rest.

“I’m just tired and I don’t want to do anything. I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherfuckers, [because] I can’t even have a week to just chill,” she wrote. “I’m never not working. I’m fucking tired.”

Doja Cat has been making near-nonstop appearances since releasing her third studio album, Planet Her. Most recently, she hosted and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, and also took home several trophies of her own that same night. She also performed at Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Global Citizen Festival and Balmain’s Fashion Week runway show in Paris, and is slated to perform her second headlining set at Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend. All of these appearances have taken place within just the last 30 days.

Unsurprisingly, Doja’s current demanding schedule leaves little time for much else. She expressed remorse that she can’t even spend as much time as she’d like simply caring for her beloved pet cat Alex, who is reaching his elder years.

“Alex is getting old. He’s 68 years old and I can’t even be there for him. I wanna be alone,” she continued.

Still, the star recognizes that her heavy workload is something she agreed to, and lays blame on herself for getting in over her head with a grueling travel and performance schedule.

“It’s not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway,” she explained in her post. “I just keep agreeing to shit I don’t wanna do in the future. It’s my own dumb-ass fault. And then, I’m too tired to put any effort into this shit cuz I’m so run down from everything else.”

Doja’s plight is one many Black women can relate to, as overcommitting and seeking to over-achieve in the workplace is a common source of anxiety and burnout. One concerned fan tweeted back to Doja directly, urging her to simply not perform at her next upcoming booking.

“I have to,” she responded dejectedly. “I like, don’t care anymore,” she tweeted, punctuating her thoughts on the manner.

The pop songstress has since removed the exchange from the social platform and has seemingly not broached the topic any further. Hopefully, Doja Cat is able to find balance in her professional and personal life in the very near future.