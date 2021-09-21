First Look: Denzel Washington In ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Today, Apple Original Films and A24 released the teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The Tragedy of Macbeth – written and directed by Coen – is an adaptation from the Shakespearian stage play. In collaboration with IAC Films and A24, Apple Original Films will premiere the production in select theaters on Christmas day and worldwide on January 14 of next year, on Apple TV+.

Produced by Coen, McDormand and Robert Graf, The Tragedy of Macbeth also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter, and Moses Ingram in the film’s cast. It is the latest project in the partnership between Apple and A24, which previously partnered on the release of Sopia Coppola’s “On the Rocks.”

Frequent collaborators on Joel Coen films, such as Carter Burwell, Bruno Delbonnel and Mary Zophres, all offer their services on the project. Delbonnel oversaw the cinematography, Zophres as costume designer, and Burwell composed a score in what will mark the 17th time that he has done so in a Coen-directed movie. Prior to today’s trailer release, Film at Lincoln Center announced that The Tragedy of Macbeth will make its world premiere at the 59th New York Film Festival on September 24 in Alice Tully Hall. Check out the official trailer below.