Black Hollywood Shines On The Red Carpet At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards commenced last night at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Many of Hollywood’s brightest stars were in attendance, and as usual, the red carpet became one of the highlights of an evening dedicated to celebrating the outstanding achievements of people of color in the entertainment industry.

Presented by BET and hosted by Anthony Anderson, the winners at this year’s NAACP Image Awards included Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Daniel Kaluuya and Regina King, while other big names such as Meagan Good, Mary J. Blige and Zendaya – just to name a few.

Not only has this annual awards ceremony become a staple in Black culture, but it has also come to be known as one of the biggest nights for fashion. Below are some of the evening’s best looks on the red carpet.

01 Meagan Good 02 Daniel Kaluuya 03 Jemele Hill 04 Miles Brown 05 Cree Summer 06 Erika Alexander 07 Amber Stevens West 08 Bianca Lawson 09 Shoniqua Shandai 10 Eris Baker 11 Corbin Reid 12 Bozoma Saint John 13 La’Ron Hines