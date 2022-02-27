Black Hollywood Shines On The Red Carpet At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards
By Okla Jones ·

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards commenced last night at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Many of Hollywood’s brightest stars were in attendance, and as usual, the red carpet became one of the highlights of an evening dedicated to celebrating the outstanding achievements of people of color in the entertainment industry.

Presented by BET and hosted by Anthony Anderson, the winners at this year’s NAACP Image Awards included Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Daniel Kaluuya and Regina King, while other big names such as Meagan Good, Mary J. Blige and Zendaya – just to name a few.

Not only has this annual awards ceremony become a staple in Black culture, but it has also come to be known as one of the biggest nights for fashion. Below are some of the evening’s best looks on the red carpet.

01
Meagan Good
02
Daniel Kaluuya
03
Jemele Hill
04
Miles Brown
05
Cree Summer
06
Erika Alexander
07
Amber Stevens West
08
Bianca Lawson
09
Shoniqua Shandai
10
Eris Baker
11
Corbin Reid
12
Bozoma Saint John
13
La’Ron Hines

