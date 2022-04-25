Megan Thee Stallion Details Shooting Incident, Opens Up on Emotional Aftermath

Megan Thee Stallion has officially gone on record with her full account of what transpired the night she was shot.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the rap superstar explained the events leading up to and surrounding the July 12 incident in which rapper Tory Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, allegedly attacked Megan Thee Stallion, née Megan Pete, with a loaded firearm, striking each of her feet.

The “Body” rapper says she believes that she was left open to the incident after the 2019 death of her mother Holly Thomas, which left her longing for family and letting a lot of new people very close to her without much vetting.

In the wake of the shooting, Megan tells King that she has built emotional walls, and has heightened anxiety and hypervigilance when surrounded by new people.

“I feel like my anxiety is worse. I feel like my relationship with people has gotten very cold ‘cause I’m not as trusting as I used to be,” Megan told King. “ I’ve got this wall and I don’t want to make any friends. And I’m trying to be as nice as I can to everybody.”

“[With] new people, I probably won’t even hold a conversation longer than 30 minutes ‘cause I feel like every time I’m talking, I’m on the verge of tears and I don’t want to have to explain to strangers why I’m crying,” she explained.

For Megan, the harrowing incident that has left her in this state seemingly came out of nowhere, as the argument leading up to the July 12, 2020 attack was not physical, nor verbally violent before the firearm was introduced to the situation.

“I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud,” Megan tearfully revealed after taking a pause to compose herself. “This was one of [those] times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”

Expounding on her previous disclosure of the evening’s events, Megan explained that an argument broke out between her, former friend Kelsey Harris, and rapper Tory Lanez when she was prepared to leave a party at Kylie Jenner’s home when no one else was quite yet ready to end the evening. “We were just hanging out. I was ready to go, because I had been there all day.”

“That’s normal friend stuff,” she explained. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time.”

Inside the vehicle on the ride to their next destination, an argument ensued. Megan revealed that at the time of her exiting the vehicle, she was no longer even involved in the steadily escalating verbal argument.

“I asked the driver to pull over and let me out of the car. Like, ‘I’m done with this.’ I should have stayed out of the car,” she said, expressing regret. “I should not have gotten back in the car.” She said the other parties in the car repeatedly asked her to just get back in, as they were almost at their next destination. She conceded, but unfortunately, the argument only intensified from there.

“I don’t want to be in this car no more, because I see it’s getting crazy,” she said, deciding to exit once again.

This time, she was antagonized and assaulted by Tory Lanez upon exiting.

“So I get out of the car, and everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming; he says ‘dance b*tch,’ and starts shooting. And I’m like ‘Oh my God.’”

Megan says that the shooter stood through the SUV’s open window and let off multiple rounds in her direction. “I didn’t want to move too quick, because I thought ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super important, I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’ I was really scared because I’ve never been shot at before.”

Adrenaline running high, Megan says she was initially unsure what had happened, though she could feel her injuries. But upon looking down and realizing her feet were bleeding, she dropped down and crawled into a nearby driveway in the residential area they were parked in.

The Good News rap star says Tory Lanez was apologetic, immediately begging her and her friend Harris not to tell anyone what had occurred, even offering each of them $1 million for their silence in the moment.

“I’m like, ‘what are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me.’”

With police already called by nearby residents, squad cars and helicopters quickly descended upon their party. In the wake of recent racial unrest occurring in the summer of 2020, Megan’s initial instinct was fear.

“There were so many of them, there were helicopters, and I just thought ‘Oh my God, we’re all about to die,’” she said. “The George Floyd incident had just happened, the police are very much ‘shoot first, ask questions after,’ so I think, there’s a hot gun in the car, I am bleeding, I’ve been shot…they’re about to kill somebody. Something bad is about to happen.”

Despite being the victim, Megan focused on protecting the entire party. Rather than disclose that she had been shot, she told authorities that she had stepped on glass. She stuck with this version of events until doctors disclosed to police that they had had to remove bullet fragments from each of her feet – some of which remain in her foot to this day.

The rapper acknowledges that many fans still do not believe that Tory Lanez shot her, or that she was ever shot at all. But given the circumstances and the evidence, she is perplexed as to what other explanations casual observers could be coming up with.

“There’s a hot gun in the car. What else…what happened?” she asks. For those who still refuse to believe she was shot, Megan says she has nothing to prove.

“I don’t think any of this is for them. It’s for me. I know this happened to me. I’d rather it play out in court, and the facts come out, and everything come out, rather than me having to plead my case. I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me.”