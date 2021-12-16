Netflix Launches Exclusive New Deal With Megan Thee Stallion

Netflix announced that they have entered an exclusive deal with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion. Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for the popular digital streaming platform.

Megan’s career continues to evolve as she increases her influence in the entertainment industry. Last year, the Houston native and recent graduate of Texas Southern University released her debut studio album Good News, earned two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B, and was also honored as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. It was only right that she tried her hand in creating content in film and television.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a news release. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta—former NBC Co-President of Scripted Programming and current Head of Comedy at Netflix—spoke about Megan’s influence, along with the upcoming collaboration between the rap superstar and Netflix.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta stated. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”