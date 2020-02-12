Rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to address a recently unearthed mugshot.

The 2015 mugshot, showing a much younger Meg with smeared makeup, came after the Houston rapper was arrested following a “toxic” argument with her then-boyfriend at Austin’s SXSW, she was recently forced to reveal.

The 24-year-old rapper said things kicked off when she found out her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman. She tried to cool off, but her ex began “pulling and pushing” her as she walked away. The argument then escalated when the rapper’s ex smashed her phone.

A witness called the police, who arrived as Megan began to fight back. When asked if her ex had assaulted her, the rapper told the police he had not. However, Megan’s ex-boyfriend allegedly told police another story.

“The laws asked that n-gga if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye,'” the rapper said. “Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail. Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life.”

Megan said that the situation taught her a lot about relationships.

“It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic,” she said, never revealing if she was actually charged with a crime. “I was young and I thought that toxic shit was cute, but it’s not. Do not let a n-gga put hands on you and don’t put your hands on no n-gga.”

