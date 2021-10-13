‘He Makes My Heart Feel Good’: Megan Thee Stallion On What Makes Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine So Special

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan Thee Stallion is in love and she has the smile to prove it.

The Grammy-winning “Savage” rapper was a guest on the Season 2 premiere of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji and talked about the things that have impacted her mental health, good and bad. That includes the loss of her parents, social media trolls and wolves in the industry who parade around in sheep’s clothing. But something that has positively contributed to her peace is boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. When asked if he had something to do with her appearing “happier than ever,” she admitted her beau is one of the reasons for her glow.

“My boyfriend does make me very happy [laughs]. He definitely takes care of me emotionally,” she said. “He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

The star admitted that she previously went about things differently, prioritizing the physical with the guys she chose to share her time with. He’s shown her something different.

“That’s a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical. But he moves me,” she said. “He inspires me. We just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner.”

The two went public with their relationship back in February, when she shared in an Instagram Live that they were seeing each other. They’ve been side by side since, on the red carpet, on private jets, in bed with bonnets on, the whole nine yards. During the summer, she talked to Houston radio station 97.9 The Box about him.

“He does make me happy but my happiness comes from myself ’cause I’m just a happy lady. But, I mean, like I said in the last interview, I’ve got good energy around me right now,” she said at the time. “Everybody that’s a part of my life definitely makes me feel good and keeps me encouraged.”

“I love Pardi because he is just so sweet,” she added when asked about his best qualities. “A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that. He’s very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected. I love spending time with him because he makes me feel really secure. One thing I know he got my back and I got his and I love that.”

There have been rumors that the two are so happy nowadays that they recently wed after they were photographed at an event with bands on their ring fingers. While that doesn't seem to be the case, we can confirm that they're an extremely cute couple.