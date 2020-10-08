Rap artist Tory Lanez has been charged with a felony count of assault after a July 12 shooting. It is believed that the woman involved is Megan Thee Stallion, though she is not named in the official statement. The information was shared by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Lanez could face a maximum of 22 years and 8 months in prison.

“Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle,” the statement reads.

On July 15, Megan took to Instagram to reveal that she had been shot on both of her feet, but she did not initially admit who shot her. A little over a month later, on August 21, she revealed that Tory Lanez was in fact who did it.

“Yes…Tory shot me,” the rapper said during a live clip. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying…Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Lanez questioned the allegations on his most recent release, Daystar. “Gotta see a couple questions: how the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?,” he posed in the song “Money Over Fallouts.”