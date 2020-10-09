Nobody can say that living through 2020 has been easy, but there have been lots of highs this year to balance out some of the lows—especially for those celebrities who were (and are!) expanding their families this year.
From surprise pregnancy announcements on Instagram to glam photo shoots starring their gorgeous baby bumps, these celebrity moms’ pregnancy glow was contagious in 2020. See who welcomed new life into the world this year and who’s still got one on the way.
Congrats to all of these beautiful women. Glow on, sis!
01
Kelly Rowland
In October, the ‘Coffee’ singer and Destiny’s Child alum revealed that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting their second child together. Rowland broke the news on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.
02
Kelly Rowland
03
LeToya Luckett
In March, singer LeToya Luckett shared her big news--she and husband Tommicus Walker were expecting their second child together, a baby boy. Luckett Walker, an entrepreneur, tied the knot in December 2017. They then welcomed their precious daughter Gianna, born January 4, 2019. Luckett is also the proud stepmom to Walker’s beautiful daughter Madison.
04
LeToya Luckett
In September, Luckett welcomed her son, Tysun Wolf Walker,” and the Greenleaf actress captioned an Instagram of her baby boy’s footprints, revealing he arrived at 4:03 a.m. and weighed 9 pounds and 7 ounces. “Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father.”
05
LeToya Luckett
06
Ciara
Ciara kicked off 2020 announcing they were expecting their third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson. Taking to Instagram, the expecting singer debuted her baby bump while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Here, she's seen glowing while on a summer getaway leading up the birth of their son.
07
Ciara
In July, Ciara welcomed baby boy Win Harrison Wilson with open arms.
08
Nicki Minaj
In July, rapper Nicki Minaj surprised her fans by announcing that she was “preggers” with this glam photo shoot in her signature out-of-the-box style.
09
Nicki Minaj
From “super Bass’ to “super mama”, ya’ll! Minaj and husband Kennethh “Zoo” Petty welcomed their first child on September 30th.
10
Christina Elmore
The ‘Insecure’ actress Christina Elmore (who plays Condola) and her husband, Ryan Duke, are expecting their second child together.
11
Christina Elmore
Elmore debuted her baby news while attending the cast Emmy Awards party at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, September 20.
12
Ashley Darby
A blessing is on the way for Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby, who revealed via Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.
13
Ashley Darby
The one to do the honors was her 14-month-old son, Dean, who was seen wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m going to be a big brother” at the beginning of the video. The message concluding the video confirmed the news: “Baby D2 arriving February 2021.”