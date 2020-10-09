Nobody can say that living through 2020 has been easy, but there have been lots of highs this year to balance out some of the lows—especially for those celebrities who were (and are!) expanding their families this year.

From surprise pregnancy announcements on Instagram to glam photo shoots starring their gorgeous baby bumps, these celebrity moms’ pregnancy glow was contagious in 2020. See who welcomed new life into the world this year and who’s still got one on the way.

Congrats to all of these beautiful women. Glow on, sis!