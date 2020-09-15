Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker have a new reason to smile – their newborn son is here!

Luckett recently shared news that she gave birth to a son. “Tysun Wolf Walker,” the Greenleaf actress captioned an Instagram of her baby boy’s footprints, revealing he arrived at 4:03 a.m. and weighed in 9 pounds and 7 ounces. “Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father.”

Walker shared his excitement about becoming a father again. Reposting the same photo on his page, he writes, “God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun.”

Luckett and Walker, who wed in 2016, welcomed their daugher Gianna in January 2019. Walker also has a daughter named Madison from a previous relationship.

The birth of baby Tysun is a light at the end of a very dark few months for the couple. Back in June 2019, Walker’s mother Ruby lost her battle to cancer, which was an emotionally tough blow to the entire family. Luckett and Walker documented their journey to process their grief in a recent season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

Since announcing their pregnancy, the Walkers have been excited about having their first baby boy. They even hosted a virtual baby shower which was shared on Instagram live.

Welcome to the world, baby Tysun!